Why is there a minute's silence before Champions League games this week?

The Champions League will feature a minute's silence prior to kick-off in each of its games this week.

No European fixtures beyond those played in the Champions League are scheduled for this match-week, and games will feature a minute’s silence prior to kick-off.

As relayed by Henry Winter, the silence, in remembrance of the lives lost after a series of devastating flash floods in Nepal will be accompanied by banners reading: "You are not alone, Nepal."

On September 7, Nepal held a national day of mourning for those who had died in the floods. It is estimated that at least 1355 people were killed, with more than 5000 still missing.

Champions League to feature minute’s silence for Nepal

The competition will commemorate those that lost their lives after a series of flash floods in Nepal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Candlelit vigils were held on Monday evening, as rescue teams continued in their efforts to locate survivors.

The floods are believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse. It has now been two weeks since the disaster, with Monday marking the final day of the traditional 13-day Hindu mourning period.

The death toll has well exceeded 1000 people, and over 5000 are still unaccounted for. (Image credit: Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The news arrives after Premier League and EFL fixtures this weekend were confirmed to not feature a minute’s silence for the victims of 9/11.

67 British people died as a result of the terror attacks on the United States of America, back on September 11, 2001.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Conversely, the Champions League matches this week will commemorate those that lost their lives across the Nepal-Tibet border region.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed: "The entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal.

“We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath,” he concluded.

Banners will also be raised in support of Nepal, to sustain international awareness. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The minute’s silences and raised banners are intended to help sustain international awareness for Nepal, aiding in the location of missing flood survivors.

Last Saturday, a 64-year-old Nepali woman was recovered alive by rescuers from her buried house in the Nuwakot district, more than 10 days after it had been submerged.

In Nepal, at least 5000 missing are people, while over 500 are unaccounted for in Tibet. All 36 teams, in 18 Champions League matches, will play this week, with a minute’s silence observed in each clash.