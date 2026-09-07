'I'm at my peak at 33. I feel great physically. I do a lot of work behind the scenes' Harry Kane breaks silence on retirement question after big World Cup summer with England
England captain Harry Kane has quashed any talk surrounding his eventual retirement, insisting he is currently operating at the 'peak' of his physical and mental powers
Kane's comments follow what was an intense summer at the 2026 World Cup with England, where the Three Lions were knocked out in the semi-final by Argentina.
The Bayern Munich striker believes his dedication to recovery and physical conditioning will allow him to emulate the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric by extending his career at the highest level deep into his late 30s.
Having spent the summer leading the line in North America, Kane has reflected on how his personal perspective towards longevity has transformed as his career has progressed.
Harry Kane: 'I still want to be at the top level in my late 30s'
The 33-year-old says he feels more energised than ever to maintain his standing among Europe's elite goalscorers, using modern footballing legends as inspiration.
"I’ve said before that [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo they were just still getting better into their 30s and into their mid 30s," Kane explained during an interview with ex-Bayern midfielder and TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves. "I think I'm at that peak right now. I feel physically in a great place, mentally."
The England talisman stresses that entering his 30s has brought a newfound perspective on the finite nature of his professional career, prompting him to savour each and every milestone while paying closer attention to his body.
"I think at this stage you just try and cherish these moments," Kane added. "The moment I'm in right now, I feel so good - I'll say how can I just sustain this and just make sure that this lasts forever. As we know it, it won't - but when I see players like Messi and Ronaldo and Luka Modric and these players playing until late 30s or Ronaldo's in his 40s now, Luka is in his 40s, it gives me the motivation to be able to do that."
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Central to Kane’s durability and goalscoring output is his commitment to off-pitch preparation. Far from relying strictly on natural talent, the Bayern frontman has detailed the work required behind closed doors to ensure he is fit for selection week in week out.
"I do a lot of work behind the scenes on recovery, on being fit, on making sure I'm available every game and I think that's a big aspect of scoring this amount of goals," Kane said, having bagged 73 times across all competitions last season. "I'll probably say the last six, seven years have been a big part of my career - I think as you get to kind of late 20s, you start to realise this career isn’t going to last forever."
Kane maintains that constant physical readiness is one of his main duties for both club and country, allowing him to stay sharp in front of goal and execute the roles asked of him on the pitch.
"I think availability is a really important thing for any team, any coach, and I try to make sure I'm there for my team and that allows me then to perform to the level where I do and score the goals that I score."
Bayern Munich are gunning for Champions League glory this season, and hope to be fired to victory by Kane's goals.
'The Breakdown: Harry Kane' premieres on TNT Sports 2 from 17:15 BST on Tuesday, September 8 and will be available on-demand via HBO Max
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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