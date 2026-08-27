Watch the Champions League 2026/27 draw as the top clubs in Europe find out who they will be facing in their eight league phase fixtures, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on free streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Champions League 2026/27 draw: key information Date: Thursday, 27 August

Thursday, 27 August Start time: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 2:00am AEST (Fri)

5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 2:00am AEST (Fri) Watch for FREE: UEFA.tv (Worldwide)

(Worldwide) Live Streams: TNT Sports (UK)

(UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are one of nine heavyweights in Pot One as they begin their quest for a third successive title, but there are plenty of clubs vying to snatch their crown.

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, are one of five English sides in the league phase, while the likes of Bayern Munich and Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid will also feel they can challenge the Parisians.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch the Champions League 2026/27 league phase draw online, on TV, and from anywhere, as well as the start time, pots and key dates.

Can I watch the Champions League 2026/27 draw for free?

Yes! UEFA will be broadcasting the Champions League 2026/27 league phase draw live and for free worldwide on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and the UEFA app.

It is also available to watch for free on TNT Sports' YouTube channel for those in the UK.

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How to watch Champions League 2026/27 draw in the UK

As well as being able to stream it on UEFA.tv, UK viewers can watch the Champions League 2026/27 draw live on TNT Sports.

The draw is scheduled to get under way at 5:00pm BST and will be shown on TNT Sports 1, via HBO Max and on YouTube.

TNT Sports will carry every Champions League fixture in 2026/27 with 52 Premier League games part of their package as well.

Champions League 2026/27 draw: Preview

It's that time of year when UEFA find ever more complicated ways to work out who will be playing who in the first stage of the Champions League proper.

These occasions have always been a drawn-out affair (if you pardon the pun) but it has reached new levels since the introduction of the league phase format in 2024/25, in which 36 teams play eight different opponents, with half of the games at home and half away.

The draw itself is explained in more detail below, but in terms of the clubs involved, there is a familiar make-up to this season's Champions League.

Back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain will start the competition as favourites to make it three titles in a row, while Arsenal are aiming to go one better after losing last season's final on penalties.

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Of the other main contenders, Harry Kane will once again be aiming to fire Bayern Munich to glory, while Jose Mourinho has a third Champions League in his sights - with three different clubs - having returned to Real Madrid this summer.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is considerably greener when it comes to Europe's top club competition and will manage at this level for the first time, while Manchester City have Enzo Maresca in charge after he replaced Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United return to the Champions League under Michael Carrick, with Aston Villa also back in the competition after one season away.

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for competition debutants Como, managed by ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas - it would not be a surprise to see the Spaniard come up against one of his former clubs in the league phase.

What is the Champions League 2026/27 draw start time? The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5pm BST, although the usual draw takes a while to get underway.

What are the Champions League 2026/27 draw pots?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Feyenoord (NED) Slavia Prague (CZE) Bayern Munich (GER) AS Roma (ITA) Lille OSC (FRA) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Real Madrid (ESP) Sporting CP (POR) Bodø/Glimt (NOR) VfB Stuttgart (GER) Liverpool (ENG) Aston Villa (ENG) Napoli (ITA) AEK Athens (GRE) Inter Milan (ITA) FC Porto (POR) RB Leipzig (GER) LASK (AUT) Manchester City (ENG) Manchester United (ENG) Villarreal CF (ESP) Como 1907 (ITA) Arsenal (ENG) Club Brugge (BEL) Fenerbahçe (TUR) RC Lens (FRA) FC Barcelona (ESP) Real Betis (ESP) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Viking FK (NOR) Atlético Madrid (ESP) PSV Eindhoven (NED) Galatasaray (TUR) Sabah FC (AZE)

How does the Champions League 2026/27 draw work? Each of the 36 teams will play eight fixtures in the league phase, four at home and four away. The opponents are divided equally between the four pots, so every club face two from Pot One, two from Pot Two, two from Pot Three and two from Pot Four. Starting with Pot One, a ball will be drawn on-stage, with the team inside then revealed. A supercomputer then randomly selects their eight opponents for the league phase. Clubs from the same domestic league can't play each other, so there will be no all-Premier League fixtures, while no team can face more than two sides from the same country. At the end of the league phase, the top eight teams in the table qualify automatically for the last 16, while the clubs in positions nine to 24 contest the knockout round play-offs.

What are the Champions League 2026/27 league phase match dates? Matchweek 1: September 8-10, 2026

September 8-10, 2026 Matchweek 2: October 13-14, 2026

October 13-14, 2026 Matchweek 3: October 20-21, 2026

October 20-21, 2026 Matchweek 4: November 3-4, 2026

November 3-4, 2026 Matchweek 5: November 24-25, 2026

November 24-25, 2026 Matchweek 6: December 8-9, 2026

December 8-9, 2026 Matchweek 7: January 19-20, 2027

January 19-20, 2027 Matchweek 8: January 27, 2027