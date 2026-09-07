HENRY WINTER: Martin Odegaard is having his Dennis Bergkamp moment at Arsenal. He's tougher, more determined and a real winner

If the main reason is that Odegaard is free of the injuries that saw him miss 30 games last season for Arsenal and Norway, there can be no doubt that the No. 8 has a more determined mindset now. He seizes games more now.

At 27, Odegaard has come of age as a heavyweight footballer. He arrived at the top of the table with Arsenal in May and now at the top table with the world’s elite players.

For lovers of historical echoes there are reminders of the blossoming of Dennis Bergkamp’s talent in 1998. Arsenal had just narrowly won an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Middlesbrough in the January. Bergkamp was already on the coach outside the Riverside when Tony Adams strode down the aisle. Arsenal’s forthright captain stared at this supreme technician who adorned games but never imposed himself fully.

Martin Odegaard is having his Dennis Bergkamp moment at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard (L) is becoming a heavyweight footballer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adams challenged Bergkamp. “You’ve been two and a half years, Dennis,” he said. “Isn’t it time you won something? It would be a shame not to with your ability.” Suitably challenged, Bergkamp responded. He helped Arsenal to the Double, himself to Footballer of the Year honours and the Dutch to the semi-finals of the World Cup with that sumptuous strike against Argentina in Marseille.

There was no similar lightning strike of realisation in Odegaard’s career, no decisive home truths from a team-mate. But the change is still seismic. It’s a transformation that Odegaard has undergone under his own direction. Escaping the inhibiting clutches of knee and shoulder injuries has helped. The main change is psychological. He’s toughened up.

Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp (Image credit: Alamy)

Odegaard is hurting opponents more now. When Ezri Konsa overwhelmed Morgan Rogers in a robust challenge, Odegaard responded quickest to the loose ball. He’s more decisive now, more progressive. Rather than circulating the ball, Odegaard went for the jugular, launching the move that climaxed with his well-timed run into the box, and emphatic finish.

So far this season, Odegaard has now beaten Chelsea’s Emi Martinez and Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who share the last three Yashin Trophies as world’s best keeper in Ballon d’Or voting. (Odegaard has also scored past Coventry City’s highly-regarded Carl Rushworth).

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That goal against Martinez showed the level of understanding in Arsenal’s attack. Their new left-winger, Christos Tzolis, has quickly learned Odegaard’s movement and now twice picked him out for goals. Odegaard also benefits from Kai Havertz’s vision, notably in that dummy to ensure Tzolis’ cross reached him. The Norwegian’s connection on the right with Bukayo Saka (and Ben White) is well-established.

Odegaard’s influence is now felt all over. He’s taking more risks in his possession. Playing safe less. He found Havertz, Saka and Martin Zubimendi in quick succession during one period of particular control in the second half.

He’s pressing more assiduously, again helped by that superior fitness. He’s more robust physically and mentally, shrugging off a foul from Reece James.

Arsenal stars Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino celebrate (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

As Gary Neville pointed out during Sky Sports' coverage, Odegaard needs more goals and assists. He has 37 of each in 179 Premier League appearances. Odegaard was legitimately criticised last season. Arsenal were more reliant on Declan Rice to drive them to the title in May. Odegaard still contributed, making six assists but scoring only once in 24 games. He’s graced seasons before, delivering impressive numbers, notably 15 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances in 2022/23. But never threatened being Footballer of the Year. He must surely look at Bruno Fernandes, see the numbers he generates, and realise the levels.

Being captain of the champions has changed many people’s view of him. It must have changed his view of himself. Nobody can say he’s not elite now. The summer helped, too. Odegaard’s performances against Ivory Coast and Brazil were immense, dragging Norway through some difficult moments in those knockout games (before losing to England).

There are elements to improve. He didn’t challenge Jorrel Hato strongly enough in the lead-up to Rogers’ goal. But his transformation is undeniable. Odegaard’s contract expires in two years and there will inevitably now be talk of an extension. On this form, he’s worth it.