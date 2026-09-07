Liverpool out of the running for sensational transfer as contract details revealed: report

Reports in Germany indicate Michael Olise is set to sign a massive new contract at Bayern Munich that will completely price Liverpool out of a move.

After breaking through the youth ranks and making his professional debut at Reading in the Championship, Olise earned himself a move to Crystal Palace. At Selhurst Park, his performances and creative output in the Premier League caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

Since arriving in Germany, Olise has taken his game to another level, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in world football, reportedly drawing the gaze of Liverpool's recruitment department.

Liverpool to look elsewhere after Michael Olise development

Michael Olise (C) (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a return to English football now looks increasingly unlikely.

According to recent reports, Bayern are preparing to hand Olise a lucrative contract extension, one that includes an eye-watering release clause designed to deter potential suitors.

Michael Olise is one of the world's best players (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Historically, the Bavarian giants prided themselves on a refusal to include release clauses in player contracts, ensuring they held all the cards over any potential departures.

However, the shifting landscape of modern football has forced a change at boardroom level. Much like the agreement recently struck for Jamal Musiala, buyout clauses are becoming the new normal in Munich.

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For Olise, Bayern are reportedly planning to insert an exit clause ranging anywhere from €150 million to €250 million (£126m–£211m), according to journalist Christian Falk.

Such an astronomical figure represents an insurmountable hurdle, even for a team like Liverpool. Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the club operates with a strict financial model.

While they are certainly capable of making statement signings - evidenced by their recent captures of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola, all for in excees of £100m - obliterating their transfer record for Olise doesn't align with their financial reality.

Bradley Barcola of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s financial situation in the wake of recent arrivals dictates that they must be efficient with their remaining budget, finding value in the market rather than triggering world-record release clauses.

For many fans, the ex-Palace man would have been the dream acquisition but with Barcola now in the building, the requirement for a player of Olise's calibre has somewhat lessened.

Furthermore, the numbers required to pry him away from Germany are no longer viable given the Frenchman looks set to commit his prime years to Bayern, too.