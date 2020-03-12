Dries Mertens News and Features
Date of birth: May 6, 1987
Instagram: @driesmertens
Club(s): Gent, Eendracht Aalst (loan), AGOVV, Utrecht, PSV, Napoli
Country: Belgium
Signing fee: £8.5million
Did not play top-flight football until he was 22 years old but has developed to become an undisputed member of Belgium's golden generation. Dutch outfit Utrecht were the first top-tier club to take a chance on the versatile attacker and his performances earned subsequent moves to PSV and then Napoli in 2013, ascending to the top of the Serie A club's all-time scoring charts in 2020. Helped his country to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.
Latest about Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Napoli and Belgium defender Dries Mertens
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.