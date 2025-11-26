WATCH Max Dowman score outrageous goal for Arsenal against Bayern Munich

Arsenal's newest teenage sensation Max Dowman is one of English football's best up-and-coming talents, and is yet to celebrate his 16th birthday.

The Hale End academy graduate made his Premier League debut back in August, winning a penalty off the bench during a 5-0 win over Leeds United. He then featured in the final stages against Liverpool and has since gone on to make appearances in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Occasionally, Dowman is tasked with playing youth football, as his age suggests he should be. And on Wednesday afternoon, the 15-year-old reminded spectators precisely why he has been given first-team opportunities by Mikel Arteta.

Max Dowman scores outrageous goal for Arsenal U19s in Europe

Arsenal's Max Dowman is the club's youngest-ever appearance-maker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against an evenly-matched Bayern Munich U19 outfit, Arsenal's Young Gunners defeated their German visitors by four goals to two in the UEFA Youth League.

Dowman scored twice in the match but it was his second and Arsenal's last during second half stoppage time that was particularly noteworthy.

ARSENAL'S MAX DOWMAN WITH A SPECIAL GOAL IN THE UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z75ZGS5Na9November 26, 2025

With Bayern in search of an equaliser, the Gunners regained possession and entrusted Dowman with the ball.

The teenager rode one challenge, making his way into the penalty area before performing a Diego Maradona-esque spin to dumbfound the Bayern defender and put himself through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Deftly, Dowman lifted the ball over the onrushing Bayern No.1, the reaction to which was audible among the modest crowd.

Earlier this season, Dowman was fouled nine times during one half of football as England's U19s took on Spain.

The youngster's ball-carrying is a nightmare for defences and this latest example indicates he will be no flash in the pan.