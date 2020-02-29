Napoli News and Features
Latest about Napoli
Quiz! Can you name Carlo Ancelotti's top appearances at clubs he's managed since 2000?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Don Carlo's been from Turin to Milan, London to Paris, Madrid to Munich, Naples to Merseyside... who's joined him on the ride?
Jorginho explains why Chelsea fans were wrong about him from the start
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Italian speaks to FourFourTwo about his difficult first season at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri
Quiz! Can you name Rafa Benitez's top appearance-makers?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Can you recall Boss Benitez's biggest faves at Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle?
Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Mark White
FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...
When the poorest city in Italy bought the world's most expensive player: What the Diego Maradona movie teaches us about one of football's greats
By Steve Hill
El Diego's incredible time at Napoli is a story of how a legend can grow – and how it affects the person at the centre
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Posted
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?
Posted
Football quiz Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side
Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers of the past 12 months?
Posted
Football quiz Money can't buy you happiness - but it could've got you any of these 30 stars in the past year
12 high-profile players who are out of contract in the summer
By Greg Lea
Lists The season might not have ended by June 30 - but these stars' contracts will all be up by then
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.