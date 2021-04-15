Chelsea transfer news: Blues join Arsenal and Tottenham in Dries Mertens race

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to reports.

Mertens is expected to depart the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, with his contract set to expire in 2022.

Dutch outlet Voetbal24 states that Napoli do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season and are prepared to cash in on him in the coming months.

The Serie A sides are keen to get his wages off the books, with their finances having taken a major hit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And according to the Daily Express , all three London clubs want to bring the Belgium international to the Premier League.

Mertens joined Napoli in 2013 and is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, having beaten Marek Hamsik’s record last year.

The 33-year-old is able to play out wide or through the middle, and his combination of quality and experience makes him an in-demand player ahead of the summer.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all keen to bolster their attacking unit at the end of the campaign.

The Blues were heavily linked with Mertens last summer, but Frank Lampard was unable to get a deal over the line.

Chelsea are expected to renew their interest even though Lampard has been replaced at the helm by Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal are also said to be admirers of Mertens, as Mikel Arteta attempts to get the club challenging for the top four again.

And Tottenham, who could lose Harry Kane and Gareth Bale from their attack this summer, are also keeping tabs on the Belgian’s situation.

Mertens has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 21 Serie A appearances this term.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are currently fifth in the table, two points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.

