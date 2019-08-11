Edinson Cavani News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: February 14, 1987
Instagram: @cavaniofficial21
Club(s): Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, Paris St Germain
Country: Uruguay
Signing fee: £58.05 million

One of the finest goalscorers of his generation, he bagged 78 goals in 104 Serie A appearances for Napoli. A big-money move to Paris St Germain followed in 2013 and he scored at least 25 times in each of his first five seasons in the French capital as they dominated the domestic scene. At international level, he has formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and was part of the 2011 Copa America-winning side.

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Paris St Germain and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani’s agent reveals why the striker couldn’t be convinced to join Chelsea or Manchester United

By Sean Cole

Edinson Cavani Despite plenty of interest, the Uruguayan goalscorer ended up staying at the Parc des Princes until at least the summer

Ollie Watkins Brentford

Chelsea take an interest in Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as Frank Lampard looks to bolster attack

By Billy Dunmore

Chelsea Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Brentford's in-form striker Ollie Watkins.

Edinson Cavani Paris St Germain

Chelsea will turn to CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov if Edinson Cavani pursuit fails - report

By Billy Dunmore

Chelsea Chelsea have reportedly submitted a bid to bring Edinson Cavani to Stamford Bridge but have a backup plan in case of rejection.

Edinson Cavani

Chelsea set to miss out on Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid, says player's father

By Greg Lea

Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson Cavani

By FourFourTwo Staff

Moussa Dembele, Lyon

5 players who could move to Chelsea this January

By Sam Blitz

Chelsea Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has plenty of options for impoving his squad during this transfer window

Edinson Cavani PSG

Chelsea and Manchester United line up Edinson Cavani on a free transfer - report

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United French reports suggest that Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on a bringing Edinson Cavani to the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani Paris St Germain

Manchester United 'keeping tabs' on PSG forward - report

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Paris St Germain start title defence without Neymar

By FourFourTwo Staff

Nîmes

