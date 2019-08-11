Edinson Cavani News and Features
Date of birth: February 14, 1987
Instagram: @cavaniofficial21
Club(s): Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, Paris St Germain
Country: Uruguay
Signing fee: £58.05 million
One of the finest goalscorers of his generation, he bagged 78 goals in 104 Serie A appearances for Napoli. A big-money move to Paris St Germain followed in 2013 and he scored at least 25 times in each of his first five seasons in the French capital as they dominated the domestic scene. At international level, he has formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and was part of the 2011 Copa America-winning side.
Latest about Edinson Cavani
By FourFourTwo Staff
Edinson Cavani’s agent reveals why the striker couldn’t be convinced to join Chelsea or Manchester United
By Sean Cole
Edinson Cavani Despite plenty of interest, the Uruguayan goalscorer ended up staying at the Parc des Princes until at least the summer
Chelsea take an interest in Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as Frank Lampard looks to bolster attack
By Billy Dunmore
Chelsea Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Brentford's in-form striker Ollie Watkins.
Chelsea will turn to CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov if Edinson Cavani pursuit fails - report
By Billy Dunmore
Chelsea Chelsea have reportedly submitted a bid to bring Edinson Cavani to Stamford Bridge but have a backup plan in case of rejection.
Chelsea set to miss out on Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid, says player's father
By Greg Lea
Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson Cavani
By FourFourTwo Staff
5 players who could move to Chelsea this January
By Sam Blitz
Chelsea Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has plenty of options for impoving his squad during this transfer window
Chelsea and Manchester United line up Edinson Cavani on a free transfer - report
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United French reports suggest that Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on a bringing Edinson Cavani to the Premier League.
Manchester United 'keeping tabs' on PSG forward - report
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
