Edinson Cavani News and Features

Date of birth: February 14, 1987

Instagram: @cavaniofficial21

Club(s): Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, Paris St Germain

Country: Uruguay

Signing fee: £58.05 million

One of the finest goalscorers of his generation, he bagged 78 goals in 104 Serie A appearances for Napoli. A big-money move to Paris St Germain followed in 2013 and he scored at least 25 times in each of his first five seasons in the French capital as they dominated the domestic scene. At international level, he has formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and was part of the 2011 Copa America-winning side.