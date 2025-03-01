First scorers in Champions League for Europe's biggest clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 141 goals (140 excluding qualifying rounds).

Lionel Messi is next on the list, with 129 goals, followed by Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Raúl.

But none of those were playing when the Champions League kicked off in the 1992/93 season.

Here, a look at the players who scored the first goal for Europe's top clubs in the continental competition...

AC Milan (Marco van Basten vs IFK Göteborg, November 1992)

Marco van Basten in action for AC Milan against Napoli in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After cruising through the opening two rounds of the inaugural Champions League in 1992/93, AC Milan opened their campaign in the competition proper with a 4-0 win over IFK Göteborg in November 1992.

Marco van Basten scored Milan's first-ever goal, went on to hit the competition's first-ever hat-trick and also became the first player to net four times as he netted all of his side's efforts at the San Siro. Milan went on to lose to Marseille in the final.

Ajax (Ronald de Boer vs AC Milan, September 1994)

Ronald de Boer in action for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in March 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax beat AC Milan to win the Champions League in May 1995 and the Amsterdam club also kicked off their European campaign with victory over the Rossoneri in September.

Ronald de Boer opened the scoring after 51 minutes in a 2-0 win at home, netting the club's first-ever Champions League goal. Jari Litmanen was on target 14 minutes later.

Arsenal (Marc Overmars vs Lens, September 1998)

Marc Overmars is congratulated by Tony Adams after scoring for Arsenal against Lens in the Champions League in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal played in the last season of the old European Cup in 1991/92 and the Gunners made their Champions League debut in the 1998/99 campaign.

Marc Overmars scored the club's first-ever Champions League goal after 51 minutes in a 1-1 draw away to Lens. Arsène Wenger's side were pegged back by the French side in added time and ultimately went out in the group stage.

Atlético Madrid (Juan Esnáider vs Steaua Bucharest, September 1996)

Juan Esnaider in action for Atletico Madrid against Deportivo La Coruña in September 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid won a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 1995/96 and the Rojiblancos made their Champions League debut the following season.

Juan Esnáider scored twice for Atleti in a 4-0 win over Steaua Bucharest at the Vicente Calderón in September 1996. Diego Simeone netted the other two goals in the second half. Atleti finished top of Group B, but lost to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona (Txiki Begiristain v Monaco, December 1993)

Hristo Stoichkov and Txiki Begiristain celebrate a goal for Barcelona in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners of the last European Cup in 1991/92, Barcelona were knocked out of the 1992/93 in the second round, which was technically not part of the competition proper.

In 1993/94, Barça sailed through those first two qualifying rounds and after a 0-0 draw away to Galatasaray, Txiki Begiristain scored two first-half goals in a 2-0 over Monaco at Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich (Mehmet Scholl vs Dynamo Kyiv, September 1994)

Mehmet Scholl celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich in August 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich played in the Champions League for the first time in 1994/95 and the Bavarian club reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions Ajax 5-2 in Amsterdam after a goalless draw in Germany.

Giovanni Tapattoni's side kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain, but beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in their second match thanks to a Mehmet Scholl goal in the ninth minute at the Olympiastadion.

Benfica (Claudio Canigga vs Anderlecht, September 1994)

Benfica's Claudio Caniggia (right) is challenged by AC Milan's Christian Panucci in March 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudio Caniggia spent a single season at Benfica in 1994/95 before returning to Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Caniggia scored Benfica's first-ever Champions League goal, netting twice in a 3-1 win over Anderlecht at the Estádio da Luz in September 1994.

Borussia Dortmund (Andreas Möller vs Juventus, September 1995)

Andreas Moller celebrates with the European Cup after Borussia Dortmund's win over Juventus in the 1997 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andreas Möller was on target after just 38 seconds for Borussia Dortmund against former club Juventus in the German side's first-ever Champions League game in September 1995.

Juventus ended up winning 3-1 on the night in Dortmund, but Möller was part of the BVB side which beat the Bianconeri in the 1997 Champions League final in Munich.

Chelsea (Franck Leboeuf vs Hertha Berlin, September 1999)

Franck Leboeuf in action for Chelsea against Hertha Berlin in the Champions League in September 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 1999/2000, eventually losing out to Barcelona after extra time.

The Blues kicked off with a 0-0 draw at home to AC Milan in the group stages, followed by a 2-1 loss away to Hertha Berlin. Franck Lebouef scored the club's first Champions League goal with a late penalty in that match. The west London club won three of the next four games and also advanced in the second group phase before defeat to Barça in the last eight.

Galatasaray (Cihat Arslan vs Spartak Moscow, April 1994)

Galatasaray in action against Manchester United in a Champions League second round match in October 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray knocked out Manchester United over two legs in the second round of the Champions League in October and November 1993.

But those first two rounds were officially qualifiers and in the competition proper, the Istanbul giants endured a disastrous campaign, drawing two and losing four and failing to score until four minutes from the end of their final fixture as Cihat Arslan netted a late consolation in a 2-1 loss at home to Spartak Moscow.

Inter (Youri Djorkaeff vs Sturm Graz, September 1998)

Youri Djorkaeff in action for Inter against Sturm Graz in the Champions League in December 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 7-1 aggregate win over Latvian side Skonto in Champions League qualifying in August 1998, Inter lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in their opening group game.

But the Milan club went on to top the sector, winning four and drawing the other of their next five games. Youri Djorkaeff scored the first Champions League goal for the Nerazzurri, netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Sturm Graz in September 1998. Inter lost to eventual winners Manchester United in the last 16.

Juventus (Michele Padovano vs Borussia Dortmund, September 1995)

Michele Padovano celebrates a goal for Juventus against Fiorentina in September 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus conceded to an Andreas Möller goal in the opening minute of their first-ever Champions League game in September 1995.

But the Bianconeri came back to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 away from home thanks to goals from Michele Padovano, Alessandro Del Piero and Antonio Conte. Juve went on to win the trophy, beating Ajax on penalties in the final.

Liverpool (Michael Owen vs Boavista, September 2001)

Michael Owen celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Boavista in the Champions League in September 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Owen played a key role as Liverpool won a cup treble in 2001 and in September that year, the former England striker also scored the Reds' first-ever Champions League goal.

After a 9-1 aggregate win over Finnish side Haka to qualify for the competition proper, Owen scored an equaliser for Liverpool in a 1-1 draw away to Portuguese side Boavista. The Reds went on to make the quarter-finals, losing out to Bayer Leverkusen in a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

Manchester City (Aleksandar Kolarov vs Napoli, September 2011)

Aleksandar Kolarov scores for Manchester City against Napoli in the Champions League in September 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City were unfortunate to be knocked out in the group stages of their first-ever Champions League campaign after finishing third with 10 points in a tough sector featuring Bayern Munich, Napoli and Villarreal.

Aleksandar Kolarov scored City's first goal in the competition, netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Napoli at the Etihad. The Italians edged out the Sky Blues by a point, with Bayern in top spot.

Manchester United (Ryan Giggs vs IFK Göteborg, September 1994)

Ryan Giggs in action for Manchester United against Galatasaray in October 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edged out on away goals by Galatasaray in the second round of the Champions League in 1993/94, Manchester United's first match in the competition proper came in September 1994.

Ryan Giggs scored the Red Devils' first goal after 33 minutes and later added another in a 4-2 win over IFK Göteborg at Old Trafford, but United were eliminated on goal difference as Barcelona advanced to the knockout stages along with the Swedish side.

Napoli (Edinson Cavani vs Manchester City, September 2011)

Edinson Cavani scores for Napoli against Manchester City in the Champions League in September 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli met Manchester City at the Etihad in September 2011 in what was the first Champions League game for both clubs.

Edinson Cavani gave the Italian side the lead after 69 minutes in Manchester, but Aleksandar Kolarov levelled for City five minutes later.

Olympique Marseille (Alen Bokšić vs Rangers, November 1992)

Marseille's Alen Boksic (right) takes a shot in a game against Lille in October 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympique Marseille were the winners of the inaugural Champions League, with a goal from Basile Boli edging out AC Milan in the final in May 1993.

After overcoming Glentoran and Dinamo Bucharest in the first two qualifying rounds, Alen Bokšić scored Marseille's first goal in the competition proper as he hit the opener in a 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

Paris Saint-Germain (George Weah vs Bayern Munich, September 1994)

George Weah celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain with team-mates Jose Cobos and David Ginola in May 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their first-ever Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Bayern Munich in September 1994.

George Weah opened the scoring for PSG after 41 minutes at the Parc des Princes. Daniel Bravo added the second late in the game. The French champions went on to reach the semi-finals, losing 3-0 to AC Milan across two legs.

Porto (Jaime Magalhães v PSV Eindhoven, November 1992)

Jaime Magalhaes (right) in action for Porto against Bayern Munich in the 1987 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaime Magalhães spent virtually his entire career at Porto and the midfielder was part of the team which won the European Cup in 1987.

Magalhães scored Porto's first-ever Champions League goal in the group stages of the inaugural competition, netting his side's opener in a 2-2 draw at home to PSV in November 1992.

Real Madrid (Ivan Zamorano vs Grasshoppers, September 1995)

Ivan Zamorano in action for Real Madrid in November 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 1-0 loss at Ajax in their first-ever Champions League game in September 1995, Real Madrid beat Swiss side Grasshoppers 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu a couple of weeks later.

Ivan Zamorano scored both goals for Los Blancos, with the former Chile striker netting in the 69th and 89th minutes. Madrid finished second behind Ajax in Group D and lost 2-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Juventus in the last eight.

Roma (Francesco Totti vs Real Madrid, September 2001)

Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring for Roma against Real Madrid in October 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serie A winners in 2001, Roma kicked off their first-ever Champions League campaign with a match at home to Real Madrid in September that year.

The legendary Francesco Totti netted the club's first-ever goal in the continental competition, scoring a penalty in a 2-1 defeat to Los Blancos at the Stadio Olimpico. Roma went out on goal difference in the second group stage.

Tottenham (Peter Crouch vs Werder Bremen, September 2010)

Peter Crouch scores for Tottenham against Werder Bremen in the Champions League in September 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Crouch scored the goal which sealed Champions League qualification for the first time in 2010.

The former England striker scored a hat-trick against Young Boys at White Hart Lane as Spurs overcome a 3-2 loss in Switzerland in the qualifier and he was also the first Tottenham player to net in the competition proper, converting with a header in a 2-2 draw away to Werder Bremen in September 2010. Spurs' opener in Germany was a Petri Pasanen own goal.

Valencia (Kily González vs Rangers, September 1999)

Kily Gonzalez scores for Valencia against Rangers in the Champions League in September 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia were one of Europe's best clubs in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reaching back-to-back Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001.

After beating Hapoel Haifa 4-0 on aggregate in qualifying, Valencia opened their first-ever Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Rangers in September 1999. Kily González was the first Valencia player to score in the competition proper, with a Craig Moore own goal having earlier put the Spanish side ahead at Mestalla.