Kylian Mbappe become's PSG's all-time top scorer with 201st goal for French champions
Kylian Mbappe's late goal against Nantes in Ligue 1 sees the 24-year-old surpass Edinson Cavani as PSG's all-time top scorer
Kylian Mbappe has become Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer at the age of just 24 after netting his 201st goal for the French champions.
Mbappe scored in added time to wrap up a 4-2 win over Nantes at the Parc des Princes and with it, the France forward surpassed Edinson Cavani to become the club's all-time top scorer outright.
After the match, the former Monaco attacker was presented with a trophy to mark the achievement.
Mbappe's 201 goals have come in just 247 appearances for the French champions. By comparison, Cavani netted his 200 in 301 games for the Parisian club.
PSG lead Marseille by nine points at the top of Ligue 1, with OM in action against Rennes on Sunday.
201 goals in 247 games.@KMbappe ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/MwhTITmz0lMarch 4, 2023
And in the Champions League, Mbappe will be key to the club's hopes of overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.
This season, the 24-year-old has scored 30 goals in 30 appearances for PSG.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.