Liverpool and Man City among five English teams hit with UEFA fines

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Wolves have all been handed fines by UEFA relating to incidents in their most recent European outings.

Liverpool have been fined 3,250 euros (£2,881) for the setting off of fireworks ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11.

Liverpool lost the match 3-2, bringing an end to their defence of the European Cup as they went out 4-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool’s defence of their European title was ended by Atletico Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

UEFA also announced that Atletico had been fined 24,000 euros (£21,285) for the blocking of public passageways in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 18.

Manchester City, who have outstanding business with Europe’s governing body as they appeal against a two-year ban from European competition for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, have been fined 3,000 euros (£2,657) for a kit infringement in their match at Real Madrid on February 26.

City won the match 2-1 but are yet to play the second leg of the tie due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rivals United have been fined 12,000 euros (£10,643) for the blocking of public passageways during their Europa League match against Club Brugge on February 27, a match United won 5-0.

Manchester United enjoyed a 5-0 win over Club Brugge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Club Brugge have been fined a total of 20,375 euros (£18,055) for the blocking of public passageways and the throwing of objects in the first leg on February 20, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham received a fine of 20,000 euros (£17,714) for causing the late kick-off in their 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on February 19, with manager Jose Mourinho to be personally informed of the decision as the man responsible.

Leipzig were fined (£1,992) for the throwing of objects in the match in London, but received only a warning after coach Julian Nagelsmann was held responsible for a late kick-off in the reverse fixture on March 10, which the German side won 3-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

Wolves have been fined 10,000 euros (£8,858) after being found responsible for the late kick-off in their Europa League match against Espanyol in Spain on February 27.

Espanyol, who won the match 3-2 but lost 6-3 on aggregate, have been warned over insufficient segregation of supporters during the match.