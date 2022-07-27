Quiz! Can you name every Lioness scorer under Sarina Wiegman?
By Mark White published
The Lionesses are into a first final in 13 years – and there have been plenty of scorers in this current England women's era
10 minutes on the clock, 104 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
Sarina Wiegman has only been head coach of England women for 19 matches. She's still unbeaten.
With her 20th match, she could potentially lift the first piece of major silverware in the Lionesses' history – and 20 is a big number for her. It's how many goals England have scored at the Euros thus far… and it's how many goals were scored in her record win as boss, too.
But it's one of many numbers. 104 goals have been netted in her tenure overall. That works out at around 5.4 a match, if you're counting, which surely means just one thing…
England should be looking to net five in the final on Sunday – to keep the tally up.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
