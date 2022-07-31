Women's Euro 2022 final: Germany's major tournament record in penalty shootouts

Germany face England at Wembley in the final of Women's Euro 2022 this evening – and none of us need reminding that it could require penalties to settle it.

Here, we run through the eight-time European champions previous involvements in shootouts at major tournaments.

What's Germany women's record on penalties like?

En route to winning what we know today as the Women's Euro (with fewer than half of UEFA's members taking part, the tournament couldn't hold official status) for the first time, hosts West Germany held their nerve against Italy in the 'last' four (only four teams qualified). That was despite missing their second, third and fourth penalties!

2. Women's Euro 1993 semi-final: lost 4-3 to Italy

Four years later and it was a case of same opponents, same round, but not the same result for a now reunified Germany. The Italians exacted revenge as they took on hosting duties this time around (Germany went on to lose 3-1 to Denmark in the third-place play-off).

3. 2015 Women's World Cup quarter-final: beat France 5-4

Having seen off Sweden 4-1 in the last 16, Germany were made to work harder for a spot in the semi-finals out in Canada. Célia Šašić forced extra time with an 84th-minute penalty to make it 1-1 – which is how it stayed, before Silvia Neid's team scored all five shootout spot-kicks, with Šašić dispatching the ultimate decider.