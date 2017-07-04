20-year-old Dominik Midak becomes owner of Polish top-tier side Arka Gdynia

Dominik Midak now owns 60% of the club's shares at Arka Gdynia, but is reportedly not planning to show youthful exuberance by making any drastic changes. Wojciech Pertkiewicz will remain as chairman, while Leszek Ojrzynski will stay as the head coach.

This wealth has not been attained entirely by Midak himself, as such. He's the son of Wlodzimierz Midak, a millionaire who made his money initially in recycling and waste management before transitioning over to real estate. Wlodzimierz is already active in the region, having been tasked to rebuild a quayside in the fishing port of Hel, where he will build a hotel and a nautical centre.

Meanwhile, Dominik recently funded a start-up with a friend where people could do TV, film and advert casting auditions via an app called Vendo. Its USP being that it saves people from queuing for auditions. A very modest company.

So now, Dominik's father has handed money to his son so that he can gain experience as a football club owner. Life must be hard for Dominik.

Arka Gdynia finished the 2016/17 season 13th in the Ekstraklasa, but gained entry to the Europa League third qualifying round by winning the Polish Cup.

