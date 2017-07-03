Georgian fan reveals bizarre Holland all-star XI back tattoo

Holland has produced some of the world's finest, most popular footballers over the years. So one keen fan, 45-year-old Aram Arutinyan, has demonstrated his passion for the Oranje and its heroes by tattooing a dream line-up on his back.

Rinus Michels gets the nod as manager of this ink-based XI, while Edwin van der Sar takes his place in goal behind a back four of Ronald Koeman, Jaap Stam, Frank de Boer and Ruud Krol.

And then things get a bit hairy (not literally, thankfully). The midfield four is basically ludicrous, with the defensive-minded Frank Rijkaard fielded out on the left wing alongside Arjen Robben, Ruud Gullit and Dennis Bergkamp.

Up front there's a deadly partnership of Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten, who scored a combined total of 57 goals in 106 appearances for the national team.

Remember, kids: this stuff is permanent.

