5 things we learned from Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Liverpool

FourFourTwo's Chris Flanagan was in the press box at White Hart Lane to analyse Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Tottenham, in Jurgen Klopp's first game as the Reds boss...

1. Gegenpress can't happen instantly

Gegenpress, heavy metal football, full throttle football - whatever you want to call Jurgen Norbert Klopp's footballing philosophy, this game showed it will take time to reach top gear.

It was asking too much to expect Liverpool to sweep aside Tottenham at White Hart Lane like they had done on their previous two visits - not least because of those eight goals scored, the only scorer on the pitch today was defender Alberto Moreno.

Klopp's first game was about baby steps, making the first moves towards the high energy pressing style that the German prefers. At Dortmund, he wanted his players to press the opposition constantly and in numbers, then quickly attack during transition.

This game would have been a little too low tempo for his liking, maybe a little too continental - despite the fact that Klopp is not from these shores. Klopp was urging his players forward at one point as Spurs were given too much time to pass the ball around in defence. Tottenham centre backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen topped the pass charts at one stage in the first half, indicating that Liverpool were perhaps not pressing enough high up the field.

In the 1-1 draw at Everton in Brendan Rodgers' final game in charge, Liverpool made 56 ball recoveries, 27 tackles and eight interceptions. This time they upped that marginally to 63 ball recoveries, 29 tackles and 10 interceptions. It's slow progress, but a step in the right direction.

Interesting, Liverpool had 50 per cent possession at Everton but only 44 per cent territory, perhaps symptomatic of slow build-up play in the opponent's half. This time it was 52 per cent possession and 52 per cent territory.

"I am satisfied," Klopp said afterwards. "For today it's really okay, after three days it was brilliant. The problem of the game was when we had the ball we were not good enough, we didn't use our skills, we were a little bit too hectic. We can make it better and play better football. But today is absolutely okay."

2. Sakho shines in improved defence

What Klopp did do instantly was sort out the defence. This was Liverpool's first clean sheet in nine games.

Klopp switched from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3, moving Emre Can into midfield. It remains to be seen whether he will adapt the system further at a later date to the 4-2-3-1 he preferred at Dortmund.

Liverpool maybe do not have the sort of defensive leadership that Mats Hummels provided at Dortmund but Mamadou Sakho impressed in this altered formation, as Harry Kane was prevented from finding the net. Sakho made 14 ball recoveries - four more than any other player on the field - and also completed 42 of 47 passes, a decent ratio and a total only surpassed by Lucas Leiva.

The defender also made nine clearances - three more than defensive partner Martin Skrtel.

3. Klopp rates Origi

There was a surprise start for 20-year striker Divock Origi after Daniel Sturridge was ruled out with a minor knee problem, hot on the heels of Danny Ings suffering a cruciate ligament injury, with Christian Benteke also absent. "I had four strikers and it was cool, now I have one," Klopp admitted.

The German spoke to Origi during the game more than any other Reds player, constantly encouraging him and advising him. He was pleased with the contribution of the Belgian, who hit the bar early on. "I wanted to take him to Dortmund when Liverpool bought him," Klopp said. "He's a very good player, very young and fast. At this moment he's not full of experience because he didn't play so often, but we will have fun with this player."

Origi had two attempts on goal, completing 25 of 28 passes and making six ball recoveries.

4. Clyne is perfect for new boss

Another thing that Klopp likes is raiding full backs, and he appears to have two ready-made options in Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno. The pair have sometimes played as wing backs in recent times but played as orthodox full backs in a back four at White Hart Lane, with Clyne in particular thriving.

The former Southampton made 15 passes in the attacking third, only matched by Spurs' Christian Eriksen. He also completed three out of three take-ons.

5. Kane meets another in-form keeper

Harry Kane is on a net zero goals for Spurs this season - one goal scored, one own goal - but has been bright for England at least. Only the efforts of Lithuanian goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis denied him a goal in midweek - first with some fine saves, then by gaining the credit for all Kane's hard work by getting the final touch for England's second goal. The cheek.

This time it was Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet who thwarted Kane with a couple of decent saves. The striker had four shots in total although completed only 10 passes - nine less than any other outfield player to start the game.

Despite his striker failing to find a way past Mignolet, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with Kane. "People expect Harry to score every time he touches the ball," the manager said. "I think that Harry was good. We had four chances and two were from Harry. Mignolet saved Liverpool."