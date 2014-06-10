60-second dossier: Portugal's plight hinges on the fitness of talismanic Ronaldo

Semi-finalists at Euro 2012 and World Cup 2006, A Selecção will aspire to go deep into a major tournament once again, but even coach Bento admits his side will be relying on the best player in the world.

The Champions League winner has been struggling with a knee injury, but he is still expected to line up against Germany in the headline bout of Group G. Qualification was sealed via a play-off for a third successive tournament - overcoming Bosnia in both of the previous two - with Ronaldo almost single-handedly ensuring Portugal, and not Sweden and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, would grace Brazil this summer. The former Manchester United star has scored 26 international goals since the last World Cup, 10 more than any other Portugal player, and if CR7 can stay fit his country can prosper again.