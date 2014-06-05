60-second dossier: Uruguay's Jekyll and Hyde style make them Brazil's entertainers

Luis Suarez. Luis Suarez. Luis Suarez. Sure, you can throw in a bit of Edinson Cavani too, but it's difficult to look past the goal-hungry Liverpool striker where Uruguay are concerned. If the opposition can stifle him, they'll have a chance: La Celeste conceded as many as they scored in CONMEBOL qualifying (25), which included hidings in Colombia (4-0), Argentina (3-0) and Bolivia (4-1). On the other hand, Suarez's 11 goals in 14 games made him the region's top marksman. No one's quite sure what they'll get from Oscar Tabarez's men at this point.