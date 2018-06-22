A witchdoctor believes Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho is a victim of black magic

Sporting hasn't exactly been a very settled place to be in recent times.

Seven of their players have terminated their contracts after 50 fans attacked the squad and club's staff at their training ground in May.

A month earlier, president Carvalho claimed to have suspended 19 first-team players after a Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid, before most featured in their next league game.

Witchdoctor Nogueira, who is dubbed the 'Sorcerer of Fafe', believes there are supernatural forces clouding the 46-year-old's judgement at the moment.

He told TV Guia magazine: "For two days, I prayed over a photograph of Bruno de Carvalho. Two of my friends asked me for help and to find out what is going on in the soul and in the heart of Bruno de Carvalho.

"I have consulted with his spiritual guides, I have watched with his spiritual intentions and his television interviews, and I have reached the worst of all conclusions: he is a victim of witchcraft - witchcraft and black magic.

"It is not psychologically good because several witchcrafts of mass destruction have made the man completely disorientated."

We'll let you tell him, Fernando.

