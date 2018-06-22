Russian club Yenisey Krasnoyarsk release brilliantly bold strips for 2018/19

Yenisey won promotion from the Russian National Football League via the play-offs last season – and it seems they really want to stand out for the new campaign.

As the club prepares in Slovenia for what is set to be a challenging 10 months, Yenisey released their new kits on Twitter... and they're spectacular.

The home strip (left) is emblazoned with lions, while the away edition pays homage to the city's architecture and features Krasnoyarsk's cathedral and railway bridge.

Yenisey striker Maxim Rudnev has bought into all the symbolism, 'telling' the club's official website: "A lion never allows himself to be fed up with old successes.

"Every day for him - a new challenge, a new pursuit of a dream. We are not going to be content with former victories, and we: the first season in the Premier League awakens new aspirations in us."

Right.

Club captain Alexander Kharitonov 'added': "We cherish in our hearts the memory of what city we represent.

"The new form is not only an opportunity to share our pride in Krasnoyarsk with fans and rivals, but also an additional responsibility for everyone who will at least once come out on the field."

You can't knock their enthusiasm at least.

