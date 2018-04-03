Accrington owner Andy Holt defends decision to buy his players McDonald's burgers

The EFL have sent the owner of the League Two leaders a letter asking him to explain why Accrington players are allowed to be given burgers when they win as the arrangement is not written into their contracts.

EFL regulation 61.6 states any bonuses should be written into players' contracts and should be in place before the season starts.

The rule declares: "They include all amounts payable whether that be by way of individuals and/or squad bonus. Exceptions may be granted if such specific payment or benefits are specified in advance to the EFL in writing."

Holt hit back at the letter. He tweeted: "Sometimes when we win I give £200, less the £21.37 I get back in change, to get the lads McDonald's or the like. If we lose they get their own. It's just the way we roll.

"Then I receive a letter from the EFL demanding an explanation because the McDonald's is not specified in the players' contracts. You have to wonder what these folk would do with their lives if it weren't for my errors of judgement."

Holt will have likely been dishing out plenty of burgers recently as Accrington won their ninth consecutive home game against Notts County, 1-0, on Easter Monday. Stanley next face play-off hopefuls Colchester on April 7.

