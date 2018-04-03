In Greece, Olympiakos owner sends club's underperforming players on holiday

Olympiakos drew 1-1 at Levadiakos on Sunday which leaves the Superleague Greece champions in third - nine points behind league leaders AEK Athens - with four games left to play.

In response to the disappointing result, Marinakis has fired back at his side's ailing form by fining his squad £175,000 on top of the other £175,000 that followed their 1-1 draw against rivals Panathinaikos on March 4.

"I will build Olympiakos from the beginning and it will become the team we are dreaming of," Marinakis told the Greek press. "I and the rest of the fans have tolerated you enough. You will leave today and go on holiday.

"The amateur teams live with the basics, they love Olympiakos and their supporters much more than you do.

"[You think more about] the nice houses you live in and your cars and don't care about the team. I pay millions for you to have everything. With your actions I fired three coaches. But at the end it looks like you were at fault."

Marinakis has vowed to call up players from the Olympiakos Under-20 squad to replace those who have been sent away.

