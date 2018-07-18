Want to see one of the worst tackles in history? Champions League qualification has you covered...

The Luxembourgish side were 3-2 down on aggregate against Hungarians MOL Vidi, and seconds away from exiting the competition in the first qualifying round before Melisse's moment of madness.

In the fourth minute of added time, the Frenchman flew into a tackle and leapt high to dig his studs into poor Vidi midfielder Mate Patkai.

Once the 29-year-old was given his marching orders by Scottish referee Don Robertson, Melisse exchanged a few verbals with the Vidi bench before storming down the tunnel.

Look away now...

Vidi's 2-1 victory on the night means they will now face Ludogorets – 9-0 winners over Northern Ireland's Crusaders – in the second round of qualifying, with the first leg on July 23.

Now that we've started to quench your blood-lusting thirst for horrific tackles, be sure to check out our list of all-time shockers here.

See also...

Crusaders player lobs home remarkable own goal in 9-0 aggregate defeat to Ludogorets

Santi Cazorla returns to the pitch after 636 days to play for Villarreal

In Other News...