Adidas releases new X GHOSTED boots

When you're watching the return of the Champions League this Friday night, keep an eye out for Adidas's brand new X GHOSTED boots, which will be making their debut on the feet of the world's superstars.

The X GHOSTED are designed for speed. With a carbon fibre forefoot plate innovation and uniquely translucent upper, these new boots feel genuinely space age. They'll be worn by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Gabriel Jesus and Vivianne Miedema in the coming weeks.

The X GHOSTED boot has taken cues from sprinters. Adidas looked at track runners to deconstruct the spikes that these athletes used on their footwear. After rebuilding it for football, they came up with a "toe spring" for lineal bursts. Those explosive surges over 10 yards that the likes of Gabriel Jesus are masters of in the penalty area? These boots are designed precisely for that.

What's more, the body of the boot is build for speed too; the three stripes are meant to be inspired by the wings of a peregrine falcon - the fastest creature on Earth - and Adidas's new material technology, "Translucent Mirageskin" layers a slight layer of material over a wire chassis to provide lightweight stability and that ghost-like, sort of see-through look to the boot.

“When the sporting world slowed down this past summer, the need - and drive - for speed didn’t," Ben Herath, the VP Design at Adidas Football said of the boot. “We saw athletes at all levels continue to push their limits. This just reiterated what we’ve always known, speed is as important as ever in football."

As if that's not enough to make you go faster, the boots have another world first. The X GHOSTED comes with "vacuum experience fit" - apparently, you'll be able to feel the air from around your feet sucked out from the boots when you put them on. We can't wait for that one.

The X GHOSTED boots will be available from September 1 via adidas.co.uk, but pre-orders begin from August 5 at adidas.co.uk/football_x. If these boots live up to their billing, don't be surprised if they fly off the shelves.

