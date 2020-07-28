• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

With football finally back up and running across Europe, it was only a matter of time before EA Sports announced the release date of FIFA 21. And the wait is over - the delayed edition of the biggest football games franchise on the planet will be available to play from October 9.

You can pre-order a copy today for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, with some offers even promising to refund the difference if the price decreases between now and this autumn. What's more, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X due out, EA Sports is offering to upgrade the copy you purchase for free if you've bought the latest generation console.

We've gathered together the best deals on the market for you below, so you can secure your copy right away and get playing the second it becomes available.

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Pre-order your copy of FIFA today and get a refund for the difference should the game be offered for cheaper between now and October 9. See below for additional information about the latest release and what to expect from FIFA 21.

When will the FIFA 21 demo be released?

The Demo is usually released two or three weeks prior to the actual game, so you would usually expect it in early-to-mid September. Again, however, this is likely to hinge heavily on how soon football's authorities can come up with a plan regarding the resumption of the league season. Later in the year is a better bet.

Who will be on the FIFA 21 cover?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

FIFA 20 saw Cristiano Ronaldo replaced as the cover star by Real Madrid marquee signing Eden Hazard.

And this year, the face of FIFA 21 is PSG and World Cup-winning France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Battles with Konami

One interesting note will be whether Konami wrangles any more exclusive rights away from FIFA - forcing them to name Juventus “Piemonte Calcio” was a successful PR stunt they’d love to repeat.

Another point of contention is the standard of FIFA’s graphics, with critics and gamers generally in agreement that PES’ graphics are far superior. It will be interesting to see whether FIFA manages to make up ground on PES in the visual department, perhaps using the high-performance 3D scanning system that makes its rival look so lifelike, or whether it waits for the new consoles to be released before making major changes.

Exclusive partnership with AC Milan

(Image credit: Puma)

EA Sports have announced an exclusive partnership with Italian giants AC Milan, meaning fans of the club will only be able to play as the Rossoneri on FIFA 21 - nowhere else.

The seven-time European champions have had a long-standing relationship with EA's biggest games franchise, but have taken things one step further, with the announcement of this exclusive relationship.

“We are delighted to welcome EA SPORTS to the AC Milan family as a Premium Partner," said Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan.

New and improved Volta

And what of Volta? FIFA 20’s flagship new feature was a tip of the cap to fan-favourite FIFA Street, with added elements of futsal and the Journey. The Journey was billed as a trilogy, running from FIFA 17 to 19, and you can expect a more refined Volta to return next year with more arenas and (hopefully) a better storyline.

What will change about Ultimate Team?

The persisting question is whether FIFA will do anything about the “pay-to-play” element in Ultimate Team.

In response to wide-ranging gambling complaints, this year they’ve included pack probabilities, which tell you how likely you are to receive players of a certain standard.

While this may have deterred some players from spending copious amounts of money on packs only to find their best new player was Granit Xhaka or Troy Deeney - players who haven’t spent money still routinely face players with expensive supersides.

What FIFA 21 truly needs is a fairer matchmaking system, so players go up against similar teams, instead of ones they can’t beat simply because their pockets aren’t deep enough.

