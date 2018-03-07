Alexander-Arnold: 'How I joined Liverpool? I got drawn out of a hat...'

The 19-year-old right-back is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Merseysiders, having scored three goals in 21 appearances – including two in the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold joined the Reds’ academy at the age of six in 2004, and captained the under-16 and U18 sides before making his first-team debut against Spurs last term.

But the starlet’s initial chance to strut his stuff in Liverpool colours arrived when his school received free invitations to a three-day coaching camp at the club’s Melwood training ground. The only problem? Too many children were keen to take part.

There weren’t enough invites for everyone who wanted to go, so we drew names out of a hat. Fortunately, my name was pulled out. When the opportunity comes along, you’ve got to take it

Speaking exclusively in the April 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, Alexander-Arnold says: “There weren’t enough invites for everyone in our class who wanted to go, so we drew names out of a hat.

“Fortunately, my name was pulled out. I went along, played with a smile on my face as I always did, and a scout went over to my mum at the end of the session and asked her to bring me to the academy two or three times a week.

“When the opportunity comes along, you’ve got to take it. Without knowing it, I did. Back then it was just another chance, on another day, to play football for a few days.”

Establishing himself as a Liverpool player has proved particularly special for the boyhood Red, who used to watch his heroes practise at Melwood week in, week out.

“I was one of those kids you see peering over the top of the walls, sneaking a peak at training,” he says. “When you’re young and you live so close to the training ground, these players are your heroes, so to get a glimpse of them was unbelievable.

“I remember the whole family coming round to our house to watch the 2005 Champions League Final," he adds. "From that night, it was always the dream to lift silverware for Liverpool and celebrate in the same way that we did at home that night.”

Read the full interview with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the April 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. A best young players special, we also speak exclusively to Kylian Mbappe, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Justin Kluivert, Harry Winks and Timo Werner, and meet the people who shaped Marcus Rashford’s career. Plus, we go One-on-One with Rafael van der Vaart and experience the ‘Israel-Palestine Derby’ between Beitar Jerusalem and Bnei Sakhnin, after Donald Trump poured oil on the flames of an already-heated affair. Order a copy today, and then become a subscriber!