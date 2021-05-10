Andy Robertson reveals his son’s favourite Scotland player – because it’s not him…

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has told FourFourTwo that his son is looking forward to Euro 2020 - but that his favourite player isn't his dad.

Robertson has become one of the stars of the Scotland team over the last few years, thanks in part to his rapid rise at club level with Liverpool. Speaking in the Euro 2020 double issue of FourFourTwo though, Robbo says that like much of Scotland, his son is enamoured with one particular goalscoring midfielder, rather than a flying full-back.

“Rocco loves football and now knows a lot of the players. I’d love to say I’m his favourite Scotland player, but I’m not!” Robertson told FFT. “That, of course, is Super John McGinn. I’m sure most people in Scotland would pick him, so I can’t fault that.”

“I miss the family when I’m on international duty, but he understands now why I’m away. He talks to a few of the lads on FaceTime. He loves that. He also loves his sticker book – it’s my way of teaching him who everyone is. It’s good that, like me, he can watch Scotland in a tournament at a young age. I just hope he doesn’t have to wait as long for the next one.”

Scotland haven't played in a major tournament since 1998, making Robertson the first man to lead the nation in a generation into a competition. When asked as if a weight has been lifted off Scottish shoulders by qualifying for this tournament, however, Robertson says that there's still much work to be accomplished.

“Not yet. It might after we’ve played in the tournament, when those selected will have that experience to call on,” he says. “It definitely won’t take away our drive to qualify for future tournaments.”

(Image credit: Future)

“We’d love to make the World Cup – that’s been reinforced by the manager, his staff, me and vice-captain John McGinn. We can’t wait as long for the next one; we want to be the generation that gets us back to how it was in days gone by.”

“The manager has created a club atmosphere here in an international environment, which isn’t always easy. With that, you can achieve a lot.”

Read the full interview with Andrew Robertson in the new issue of FourFourTwo, out now

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

EURO 2020 England stars show off retro Italia 90 Mash-Up shirt

SCOTLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD The complete line-up for March's internationals