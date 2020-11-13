Has Euro 2020 been cancelled due to coronavirus?

No, Euro 2020 has been moved to the summer 2021, but is still due to go ahead. Exactly how it will look, whether fans will be allowed into stadia and where the games will be played is all covered below, so read on!

The European Championship will be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, having been moved from the summer of 2021.

The first match will still be between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the final being held at Wembley.

Will the venues of Euro 2020 change due to coronavirus?

As far as we know, there has been no change to the chosen venues, however locations may yet be subject to alterations. The effects of the pandemic mean certain places may not be safe for crowds to attend or for games to be held at all. It is also unknown whether crowds will be allowed, even partially, to attend fixtures.

How can I purchase tickets for Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 tickets were released over a number of dates. The application window for the tournament began back in June 2019, where fans had to register for a lottery-like draw. In July and August 2019, fans found out their fate. In December, the ticket sales reopened for fans of qualified nations.

Since then, the final four teams qualified for the competition, with Scotland, North Macedonia, Hungary and Slovakia reaching the competition via the UEFA Nations League play-offs. Fans of these teams will be able to apply for tickets separately, with UEFA to announce the sale dates in due course.

How can I get tickets to the Euro 2020 Final?

Tickets for the final have already been on sale. These were released along with tickets for all other stages of the competition last summer.

Euro 2020 Final tickets were due to be eligible for resale in April 2020.

Which venues are set to host Euro 2020?

There are 21 cities from across the continent bid to host Euro 2021 matches, including London, Glasgow and Dublin. Among the unsuccessful bids, Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and Stockholm’s Friends Arena were both eliminated by vote.

The successful stadium bids are as follows:

Amsterdam , Netherlands: Johan Cruyff Arena

, Netherlands: Johan Cruyff Arena Baku , Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium Bilbao , Spain: San Mamés

, Spain: San Mamés Bucharest , Romania: Arena Națională

, Romania: Arena Națională Budapest , Hungary: Puskás Aréna

, Hungary: Puskás Aréna Copenhagen , Denmark: Parken Stadium

, Denmark: Parken Stadium Dublin , Republic of Ireland: Aviva Stadium

, Republic of Ireland: Aviva Stadium Glasgow , Scotland: Hampden Park

, Scotland: Hampden Park London , England: Wembley Stadium

, England: Wembley Stadium Munich , Germany: Allianz Arena

, Germany: Allianz Arena Rome , Italy: Stadio Olimpico

, Italy: Stadio Olimpico Saint Petersburg, Russia: Krestovsky Stadium

Which country is hosting the most Euro 2020 matches?

Wembley Stadium in London will host the most matches of any venue at Euro 2020, with seven games to be played there – including the final and semis.

Originally, it was planned for Belgium to build a new national stadium, Eurostadium, in Brussels. Eurostadium was stripped of hosting rights to a handful of games at the tournament in December 2017, however, with UEFA citing uncertainty as to whether the project would be completed.

These games were instead given to Wembley.

Is Euro 2020 qualifying still ongoing?

No. The final four teams were decided on November 12, 2020, with the conclusion of the UEFA Nations League play-offs. Hungary, Slovakia, Scotland and North Macedonia were successful in grabbing those final spots at the tournament.

What ball will be used for Euro 2020?

As is customary for major international tournaments, Adidas will be supplying the ball for Euro 2020. Named Uniforia - a portmanteau of “unity” and “euphoria”, the ball is mainly black and white, similar to the Telstar effort of the last World Cup, only with flashes of fluorescent colour.

What are the groups for Euro 2020?

After nations were seeded and certain teams were placed in groups based on hosting games at the tournament, the following groups were drawn for Euro 2020:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary

Have any kits been released for Euro 2020 yet?

In November, Adidas released kits for a number of teams heading to the finals, including Germany, Spain and Belgium.

