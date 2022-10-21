Argentina manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni is the manager masterminding Argentina’s bid for World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) glory this summer.

The 44-year-old has risen to the top quickly and in impressive fashion; the Argentina job is Scaloni’s first as a manager, but he ended his country's 28-year wait to win a major trophy at the Copa America last year.

A former right-back, Scaloni’s playing career took him across the world. He left his native Argentina in 1998 after spells with Newell’s Old Boys and Estudiantes to join Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.

The move heralded the longest spell he would have at one club, as he stayed there for eight-and-a-half seasons that included a surprise La Liga title win, not to mention a brief loan spell with West Ham.

He later represented Racing Santander, Lazio, Mallorca and Atalanta, before retiring in 2015 and moving into coaching as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla the following year.

It was Sampaoli’s appointment to the Argentina job that saw Scaloni get involved with the national set-up, as he followed the boss into his new role as a part of his staff and as Under-20s boss.

A disappointing 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Argentina were eliminated by France in the last 16, saw Scaloni move into the top job on a caretaker basis, alongside Pablo Aimar.

Lionel Scaloni was eventually made permanent boss after receiving public backing from some of his players like Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso.

He led the Albiceleste to the 2019 Copa America, finishing third, but made up for that disappointment in 2021 when he oversaw a triumphant campaign.

Argentina’s victory last year marked their first major trophy win in 28 years, and was sealed with a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the final. That achievement earned Lionel Scaloni admirers in Argentina, and he then led them to a comfortable qualification for the World Cup 2022.

Scaloni’s side finished second, behind Brazil but comfortably ahead of the chasing pack after going undefeated with 11 wins and six draws from 17 matches.

It has been quite the journey for the young manager.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul admitted in an interview after the Copa America victory that “at first there was mistrust” in the rookie manager, but said: “Now Scaloni could convince us of anything”.

"He is very detailed and, because of how he prepares matches and tactical work, everything ends up happening. If it's 10 in the morning and he says 'good night', then it's night for us,” De Paul said.

You can see why – since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals, Argentina haven’t suffered defeat.