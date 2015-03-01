Arsenal 2-0 Everton: How many of Giroud's 12 shots this week were on target?

Olivier Giroud banished the demons of a difficult midweek with the crucial opener in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud's ninth league goal of the season, a sidefoot finish from Mesut Ozil's 39th-minute corner, was enough to help Arsene Wenger's side towards a crucial victory in north London to reclaim third place from Manchester United. The Frenchman had endured a torrid night against Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, where he was withdrawn after a poor display in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to the Ligue 1 side.

Substitute Tomas Rosicky added the second late on, firing home via a telling deflection off Toffees centre-back Phil Jagielka.

It was a sorry end to another difficult game for Roberto Martinez's side, who enjoyed plenty of possession in midfield but struggled to create many meaningful chances to scare Gunners stopper David Ospina.

Everton remain closer to the bottom three (six points) than the top half (11 points) after their fourth Premier League game without a win.

Olivier Giroud has scored 4 goals in his last 4 appearances against Everton.

Giroud has scored 7 goals in his last 9 Premier League starts.

Giroud had 12 shots this week (6 vs Monaco, 6 vs Everton) and his goal here was the only shot on target.

Everton have now won only 1 of their last 11 games in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won 7 consecutive Premier League games at home for the first time since 2005.

Arsenal have won 8 of their last 10 Premier League games (W8 L2).

Everton conceded only 1 foul against Arsenal in the first half.

Mesut Ozil has now assisted 5 goals in only 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Ozil has assisted at least 1 goal in each of his last 3 Premier League appearances at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil also ran further than any other player in this game (11.6km).

Arsenal's first shot of the game against Everton did not come until in the 27th minute.

6 of Everton’s 8 shots came in the second half.

