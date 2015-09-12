Arsenal 2-0 Stoke: Walcott has scored how many goals in his last 11 Premier League starts?

The Gunners had drawn a blank in each of their previous two league encounters on home soil, beaten by West Ham on the opening weekend before a stalemate against Liverpool. But lightning would not strike thrice.

Arsenal had won 13 home games in a row against Stoke (dating back to 1983) going into Saturday's clash, their longest winning streak against any side in the club's history, and the script was stuck to once again.

The Gunners came flying out of the blocks at the Emirates Stadium, and by half-time Arsene Wenger's side had fired in 13 attempts to the Potters' three and deservedly led through Theo Walcott's strike.

They had more than doubled that tally by the afternoon's end, although the second goal proved elusive until the 85th minute with Olivier Giroud heading home his first ever goal against Stoke.

Walcott and Alexis Sanchez both fired in eight attempts on goal, with Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla setting up a combined 15 chances for team-mates, but Jack Butland's 10 saves helped keep the score respectable.

"The international break has affected us, the edge to our game was taken away," reflected Potters boss Mark Hughes afterwards. "We weren't bright enough in our defensive performance. That was the story of the afternoon. The story from our point of view was Jack Butland. What an outstanding young keeper he is."

Match facts

Theo Walcott scored for a ninth successive Premier League season.

Walcott has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts in the Premier League.

Theo Walcott has scored 4 of Arsenal's last 5 Premier League goals in first half of Premier League games.

Olivier Giroud scored only his second goal in his last 12 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal conceded only 6 fouls in this game – no side have made fewer in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal mustered 29 shots (including blocked) in this match, more than any other team in any other Premier League game this season.

23 of those 29 shots for Arsenal came from inside the penalty area.

Mesut Ozil has created 76 goalscoring chances in the Premier League in 2015, more than any other player.

Stoke’s total of 2 points from 5 games is their worst ever start in the Premier League.

