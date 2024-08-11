Arsenal's best homegrown players

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Tottenham in April 2024.

Arsenal are one of England's biggest and most successful clubs and over the years, the Gunners have had some wonderful players.

Hugely successful under revolutionary manager Herbert Chapman in the 1930s, the north London club went on to win a league and cup double with Bertie Mee in the early 1970s, before trophy-laden spells with George Graham in the late 1980s and 1990s and into the 2000s with Arsene Wenger.

Gunners legends include the likes of Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Cliff Bastin, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, David Seaman and Cesc Fabregas.

But The Arsenal have also produced some special players of their own and here is a look at some of the Gunners' greatest-ever academy graduates...

33. Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson in action for Arsenal against Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly in july 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A regular in the England youth sides even before making his first-team debut at Arsenal, Reiss Nelson made his Gunners bow in 2018 and was an unused substitute as Mikel Arteta's side won the FA Cup in 2020.

Nelson joined Arsenal's academy at the age of nine, but the winger has often found first-team opportunities at a premium and spent two seasons away on loan at Hoffenheim (in 2018/19) and Feyenoord (in 2021/22).

32. Joe Willock

Joe Willock in action for Arsenal against Qarabag FK in the Europa League in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Walthamstow, Joe Willock came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made his first-term debut for the Gunners in 2017.

The midfielder made 78 appearances for the north London club and scored 11 goals before moving to Newcastle United in 2021. He was on the bench as Arsenal beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup final in 2020.

31. Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although rarely first choice during his time at Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah has had some memorable moments with the Gunners.

Nketiah joined Arsenal's academy after leaving Chelsea in 2015 and made his debut in 2017/18. The Lewisham-born striker appeared as a late substitute as Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2020, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds. He was capped by England for the first time in 2023.

30. Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn in action for Arsenal against West Ham in November 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 21 goals in 92 international appearances, Niall Quinn was the Republic of Ireland's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Robbie Keane in 2004.

The Dublin-born centre-forward began his career at Arsenal and registered similar numbers for the Gunners, netting 20 times in 94 appearances overall. A League Cup winner in 1987, Quinn left for Manchester City in 1990 after seven years in north London and later had a successful spell at Sunderland.

29. Nicklas Bendtner

Nicklas Bendtner celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Steaua Bucharest in December 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicklas Bendtner played youth football in his native Denmark before joining Arsenal's academy as a 16-year-old in 2004.

After impressing in the reserves, Bendtner made his first-team debut in October 2005. The Dane went on to make 171 appearances over the next nine years, scoring 45 goals, but was released at the end of the 2013/14 season when his contract expired.

28. Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in south London, Emile Smith Rowe joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 10 and quickly became a fan favourite after making his first-team debut in 2019.

The midfielder made over 100 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 18 goals, and became an England international in 2021. With his playing time reduced later on under Mikel Arteta, he left to join Fulham in 2024.

27. Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal against Coventry City in September 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry joined Arsenal from Stuttgart as a 16-year-old and impressed for the Gunners' Under-18s, even making his debut at the age of 17 in a League Cup clash against Coventry City.

But the Germany forward was sold to Werder Bremen in 2016 after turning down a new deal with the Gunners and a year later, he moved to Bayern Munich. He made just 18 first-team appearances for Arsenal.

26. Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny in action for Arsenal against Wigan Athletic in November 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wojciech Szczesny joined Arsenal's academy as a 16-year-old and went on to make his debut for the Gunners in the 2009/10 season.

The Polish goalkeeper added a further 180 appearances over the next five seasons, but his relationship with manager Arsene Wenger soured and after two years on loan at Roma, he was sold to Juventus in 2017. The Pole won two FA Cups with Arsenal.

25. Kieran Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs in action for Arsenal against Southampton in January 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Gibbs began his career at the Wimbledon academy but moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 after the south London club disbanded and became Milton Keynes Dons.

Gibbs started out as a winger but became a left-back and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Gunners between 2007 and 2017, when he signed for West Brom. Part of three FA Cup-winning teams at Arsenal, he was capped 10 times by England.

24. Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell in action for Arsenal against Tottenham in April 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in south London, Kevin Campbell came through the youth ranks at Arsenal in the late 1980s and went on to score 59 goals in 213 appearances for the Gunners.

Campbell helped Arsenal to a number of honours in his time at the club, including a First Division title in 1991, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup. An England Under-21 and B international who later played for Nottingham Forest and Everton among others, Campbell passed away in 2024 at the age of just 54.

23. Paul Davis

Paul Davis in action for Arsenal against Liverpool in the 1987 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Davis signed for Arsenal as a schoolboy in 1977 and made his debut for the Gunners in a 2-1 win against north London rivals Tottenham at White Hart Lane in 1980.

An excellent passer with great vision, the left-footed midfielder played 447 times for Arsenal and was a key performer in two title successes, plus an FA Cup win, two League Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup. Although called up by England, he never got on the pitch for the Three Lions and is considered one of the best Arsenal players never to have won a full cap for his country.

22. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal against Sunderland in January 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi was born in Nigeria but grew up in London and joined Arsenal's academy at the age of just eight, while still at primary school.

The midfielder made his debut for the Gunners in 2015 and went on to make 149 appearances for the north London club. The Nigerian international was sold to Everton in 2019 for £28 million, potentially rising to £34m in add-ons, the highest fee Arsenal have received for an academy player.

21. Terry Neill

Arsenal's Terry Neill ahead of a game against Tottenham in January 1961. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Belfast, Terry Neill joined Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 1959 and went on to make over 270 appearances for the Gunners up until his departure in 1970.

The central defender, who was capped 59 times by Northern Ireland, became Arsenal's youngest-ever captain when he skippered the side at age 20 and later led the Gunners to an FA Cup win ias manager in 1979.

20. Ray Kennedy

Arsenal's Ray Kennedy (left) challenges for the ball in a derby against Tottenham in April 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ray Kennedy joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old apprentice in May 1968 and made his first-team debut for the Gunners a couple of years later.

A striker at Arsenal, Kennedy scored 71 goals in 213 games for the club and helped the Gunners win a league and cup double in 1971. Sold to Liverpool for a record fee of £200,000 in 1974, Kennedy played in midfield for the Reds and won the European Cup three times with the Anfield club. He was also capped 17 times by England, scoring three goals.

19. Graham Rix

Arsenal's Graham Rix (left) challenges Tottengham's Glenn Hoddle in a North London derby in December 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Doncaster, Graham Rix joined Arsenal as an apprentice in 1974 and went on to play 464 times for the Gunners, scoring 51 goals.

Capped 17 times by England, the midfielder helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in 1979 and later had spells in France with Caen and Le Havre before finishing his career at Chelsea.

18. Andy Cole

Andy Cole in action for Arsenal in a friendly against Sampdoria in August 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember Andy Cole at Arsenal? Not many people will, but the former Manchester United, Newcastle and England striker started his career with the Gunners.

Cole made just two appearances for Arsenal and had spells out on loan at Fulham and Bristol City, before joining the latter in a permanent deal in 1992. He soon moved to Newcastle and impressed in the Premier League, hitting 34 goals in 40 appearances in 1993/94. He was surprisingly sold to Manchester United in 1994 and went on to win the treble with the Old Trafford outfit.

17. Peter Storey

Peter Storey in action for Arsenal against Everton circa 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A full-back or defensive midfielder in the 1960s and 1970s, Peter Storey made 501 appearances for Arsenal and scored 17 goals.

Two of those came in an FA Cup semi-final against Stoke City in 1971 as the Gunners came from 2-0 down to force a replay and went on to win a league and cup double. Capped 19 times by England, Storey spent almost his entire career at Arsenal, briefly turning out for Fulham in 1977 before retiring later that year.

16. Frank Stapleton

Frank Stapleton in action for Arsenal against Chelsea in March 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Dublin, Frank Stapleton joined Arsenal as an apprentice and went on to score 108 goals in 300 appearances for the Gunners.

An FA Cup winner in 1979, Stapleton moved to Manchester United in 1980 and won the competition twice more with the Red Devils. One of the best centre-forwards of his generation, he scored 20 goals in 71 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

15. Sammy Nelson

Arsenal's Sammy Nelson competes for the ball with Norwich City's Justin Fashanu in April 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sammy Nelson was born in Belfast and joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old, signing professional terms with the Gunners on his 17th birthday in 1966.

The left-back made his first-team debut in 1969 and went on to play over 300 games for Arsenal. Capped 51 times by Northern Ireland, he was an FA Cup winner with the Gunners in 1979 and finished his career with Brighton between 1981 and 1983.

14. John Radford

John Radford in action for Arsenal in December 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Radford joined Arsenal as an apprentice in 1962 and the talented centre-forward turned professional two years later.

Radford played for the Gunners for 12 years, scoring 149 goals in 489 appearances for the north London club in that time. He also assisted both goals as Arsenal won the FA Cup in 1971 to complete a domestic double. Capped twice by England, he was restricted by injuries later in his career and went on to play for West Ham and Blackburn.

13. Martin Keown

Martin Keown in action for Arsenal against Blackburn Rovers in October 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Keown signed for Arsenal as a schoolboy but made his professional debut on loan at Brighton and was sold to Aston Villa in 1986 after just 27 appearances for the Gunners.

But after spells at Villa and Everton, the defender returned to Arsenal in February 1993 and ended up staying for more than 11 years second time around, playing over 400 games. As part of an outstanding back line, Keown helped the Gunners to three league titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup. Capped 43 times by England, the centre-back left after the Invincible season in 2003/04 to join Leicester City.

12. Pat Rice

Pat Rice on the ball for Arsenal against Chelsea in August 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pat Rice was born in Belfast but grew up in London and joined Arsenal as an apprentice at 15 years old in 1964.

A hard-working right-back, Rice went on to make over 500 appearances for the Gunners and won two FA Cups with the north London club – the first as part of a league and cup double in 1970/71. He played in five FA Cup finals with Arsenal in all and later worked as an assistant for 15 years alongside Arsene Wenger before his retirement in 2012. In total, he spent 44 years as an apprentice, player and a coach at the north London club.

11. Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas avoids a challenge from Ray Houghton to score for Arsenal and clinch the First Division title against Liverpool in dramatic style at Anfield in May 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Thomas came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made 208 appearances for the Gunners between 1984 and 1991, scoring 30 goals.

In a title decider against Liverpool at Anfield in May 1989, the midfielder scored the most famous goal in Arsenal's history to seal the 2-0 win the Gunners needed to clinch the First Division crown. He was important again as Arsenal won another title in 1991, but moved to Liverpool later that year after falling out with manager George Graham.

10. Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Sheffield United in the FA Cup in March 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Cole is one of Arsenal's greatest-ever defenders, but the former England left-back is not very popular at the north London club these days.

Cole came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made over 200 appearances for the Gunners between 2000 and 2006, but infuriated fans with the manner of his exit to Chelsea. He went on to spend eight seasons with the Blues and was capped over 100 times by England.

9. Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere on the ball for Arsenal against Hull City in May 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most popular players at Arsenal in more recent times, Jack Wilshere made nearly 200 appearances for the Gunners but was restricted by injuries in a career which did not quite live up to its immense potential.

The former England midfielder was Arsenal's Player of the Season in 2010/11 and helped the Gunners win two FA Cups in nine years at the north London club. He left in 2018 and had spells at West Ham, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF, but was sidelined for much of that time.

8. Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour in action for Arsenal against Manchester United in February 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ray Parlour racked up a record 333 Premier League appearances for Arsenal between 1992 and 2004.

The midfielder joined the Gunners as a trainee in 1989 and went on to win three Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger, finishing off his career in north London as part of the team which went unbeaten in the 2003/04 Premier League season. He won 10 caps for England and later played for Middlesbrough and Hull City.

7. David Rocastle

David Rocastle on the ball for Arsenal against West Ham in November 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Rocastle spent seven years at Arsenal between 1985 and 1992, making 277 appearances and scoring 34 goals.

Capped 14 times by England, Rocastle was a key player for Arsenal in the club's 1989 and 1991 title triumphs. The popular midfielder left to join Leeds in 1992 and also had spells at Manchester City and Chelsea. He tragically passed away from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer, at the age of just 33 in 2001.

6. Paul Merson

Paul Merson celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa in October 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Merson was a key part of the Arsenal sides which won the First Division title under George Graham in 1989 and 1991.

A gifted attacking midfielder or playmaker, Merson scored 99 goals for Arsenal in 425 appearances after coming through the youth system with the Gunners. Also a European Cup Winners' Cup winner, he earned 21 caps for England and went to play for Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Walsall after leaving Arsenal in 1997.

5. David O'Leary

David O'Leary in action for Arsenal against Liverpool in September 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not quite a one-club man but almost, David O'Leary made a record 722 appearances for Arsenal between 1975 and 1993, before a short spell at Leeds United.

The former Republic of Ireland defender was key in the two title triumphs under George Graham in 1989 and 1991. He also won two FA Cups and two League Cups. with the Gunners.

4. Charlie George

Charlie George in action for Arsenal in September 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie George was key in Arsenal's 1970/71 double success, scoring a memorable extra-time winner in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Born close to Highbury, George grew up as an Arsenal fan and joined the Gunners from Islington Schoolboys at the age of 15. Used as a forward or an attacking midfielder, he scored 49 goals in 179 appearances overall and was included at number nine in the club's Gunners' Greatest Players series in 2017.

3. Liam Brady

Liam Brady in action for Arsenal against Wolves in September 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liam Brady was a gifted attacking midfielder who is considered by many to be the Republic of Ireland's greatest-ever player.

Brady began his career at Arsenal and made over 300 appearances for the Gunners between 1973 and 1980, scoring 50 goals. An FA Cup winner with the north London club, the midfielder went on to enjoy a successful career in Italy with Juventus, Sampdoria and Inter.

2. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Bournemouth in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 2001, Bukayo Saka quickly became a fan favourite at Arsenal and the winger has also established himself as one of England's most exciting players in his short career.

At Arsenal since the age of seven, Saka is often referred to as "Star Boy" by Gunners fans. A brilliant winger who loves to cut inside and shoot from distance, Saka has played a huge part in Arsenal's revival under Mikel Arteta and is destined for legend status at the north London club.

1. Tony Adams

Tony Adams in action for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Adams is nicknamed "Mr. Arsenal" and the moniker is well deserved. The former England centre-back spent his entire career with the Gunners, winning four league titles and three FA Cups in an array of silverware.

A legendary club captain, Adams was a fixture in the famous Arsenal defence under George Graham and later with Arsene Wenger. He made 672 appearances for the Gunners between 1984 and 2002, scoring 49 goals. Skipper, one club man, legend.