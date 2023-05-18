AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa Conference League semi-final

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Thursday May 18, 8pm BST

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live stream and match preview

Looking for an AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham is on BT Sport in the UK.

West Ham are on the verge of their first European final, after leading 2-1 from the first leg. The Hammers haven't had their best domestic season – but fans won't mind if it brings in a trophy and lands them qualification to the Europea League.

AZ Alkmaar lie fourth in the Eredivisie, putting them on track for the Europa Conference League again next year, and warmed up for this vital second leg by pummelling FC Emmen 5-1 at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal have travelled with the West Ham squad to Netherlands and are likely to be involved. Gianluca Scamacca is the Hammers only known absentee.

Form

West Ham: LWWLL

AZ Alkmaar: WLWWW

Referee

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia)

Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia) Assistant Referees: Branislav Hancko (Slovakia) & Jan Pozor (Slovakia)

Branislav Hancko (Slovakia) & Jan Pozor (Slovakia) Fourth Official: Sven Jablonski (Germany)

Sven Jablonski (Germany) VAR: Marco Fritz (Germany)

Marco Fritz (Germany) Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Stadium

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham will be played at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

Kick-off and channel

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday May 18 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Europa Conference League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the rights holders for Europa Conference League matches.

• USA: You'll find all the games on CBS Sports (opens in new tab).

• Canada: The way to watch Europa Conference League football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Europa Conference League season.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all the matches.