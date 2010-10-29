Barça, Bestie, Berlin & booted bosses

In FourFourTwo this month: the ultimate lowdown on the worldÃ¢ÂÂs biggest club, as we go behind the scenes at Barcelona.

Ahead of one of the most exciting clasicos in years, FourFourTwo has delved deep into the Nou Camp. On one hand, giants of world football: exclusive interviews with David Villa, Sergio Busquets, Pedro and Andres Iniesta, who gives his personal insight into BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs key players. On the other, a proud history but a dark present: behind closed doors, the real Barcelona.

And if Barcelona donÃ¢ÂÂt tickle your tiki-taka, the January issue offers much, much more:

* The incredible truth behind George BestÃ¢ÂÂs favourite club: his nightclub. We speak to the mad men who agreed to run a drinking establishment with Bestie.

* Does the average Premier League player earn too much? Yes, say 85 per cent of you Ã¢ÂÂ but 85 per cent want your son to be a footballer. The 2010 Fan Census results revealed, in a graphic-tacular exclusive

* Did you hear about the team who had to flee a volcano? We track down the Montserratian national football team to find out why FIFA say theyÃ¢ÂÂre the worst in the world

* Times are tough for Football League managers, with impatient chairmen forever sharpening their knives. We ask the experts what it takes to survive

* We explore the art of substitutions. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not pure guesswork, yÃ¢ÂÂknow...

* For the first time ever, Hertha Berlin take on Union Berlin in a titanic Teutonic derby... in the second division? Does one of EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs most impressive cities have a problem in its football?

* And, if thatÃ¢ÂÂs not enough, we put your questions to the one and only Chris Kamara. Could he have played for England? What was Vinnie Jones like as a roommate? And how does he keep that tache in shape?

This issue of FourFourTwo includes interviews and insight from: Andres Iniesta, Pedro, Sergio Busquets, David Villa, Ricky Villa, Chris Kamara, Jeff Stelling, Saloman Kalou, Scott Carson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Owen, John Coleman, Rivaldo, Romario, Wes Brown, Paul Hart, Javier Zanetti, Ashley Williams, Emmerson Boyce, Phil Parkinson, Barney Ronay, Ulrich Hesse, Ian Taylor, Reuben Hazell, Magno Vieira, Aaron McLean, Darren Huckerby, Richard Bevan, Clicker Bacon, Leon McSweeney, Matthew Warburton, Mike OÃ¢ÂÂCallaghan, Malcolm Wagner, Ben Foster, Kenny Dyer, the Montserrat national football team and YOU, the readers...

