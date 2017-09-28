Basel's Dimitri Oberlin redefines 'box-to-box' description with barnstorming goal

The 20-year-old, on loan from Salzburg, hit headlines on Wednesday night after netting twice to help Basel brush (boom! boom!) aside Benfica at St. Jakob-Park by a 5-0 scoreline.

It also happened to be the Swiss star's birthday on Wednesday night, and he made sure it was one to remember with a stunning goal - his first in the competition.

In the 20th minute, Oberlin headed a Benfica corner clear to team-mate Renato Steffen. Then, at lung-busting speed, the fleet-footed forward sprinted the entire length of the pitch to pick up Steffen's reverse pass and cooly slot the ball home past Julio Cesar to put the Swiss champions 2-0 up.

Box to box indeed, sir. Well done that man.

