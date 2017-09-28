Pitch invader hugs Lionel Messi, kisses his boot in Champions League clash
The talent in Messi's feet is loved by football fans across the world – maybe just a little bit too much by some
Play was halted during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Sporting in their Champions League Group D clash on Wednesday night, when one avid Messi fan stormed onto the pitch to meet his idol.
A young supporter breached security and ran onto the pitch to give Messi a great big hug, which the Argentine dutifully received.
Just before the boy was escorted away, he knelt down to give Messi's magical left foot a smooch before being carried off the pitch.
Messi was heavily involved in Barcelona's only goal of the game, as his free-kick was turned in by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates in the 49th minute.
