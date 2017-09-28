Virgil van Dijk bigs up Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge as his hardest Premier League opponent

Van Dijk was speaking to Ferdinand about his FIFA 18 ratings, and offered his thoughts on what he believes his stats should really be.

The Holland international was targeted by Liverpool in the summer transfer window before he handed in a transfer request at St Mary's, but a move never materialised after the Anfield outfit were wrist-slapped for making an illegal approach for the stopper.

Towards the end of their chat (Van Dijk being surprisingly satisfied by his FIFA ratings), the Southampton defender revealed that Liverpool goal-getter Sturridge was one of the hardest strikers he's come up against in the Premier League since joining from Celtic in 2015.

"Sturridge, when he's fit, he's a great striker," Van Dijk told Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE.

"Aguero is an amazing striker as well; small and quick."

A fine way to keep prospective team-mates happy, Virgil. Astute.

