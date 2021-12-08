Bayern Munich v Barcelona live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Bayern Munich v Barcelona live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 8 December, 8pm GMT

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday to be sure of a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Barcelona had the chance to book their spot in the round of 16 on matchday five, but a 0-0 draw with Benfica leaves their continued participation in the balance. Both teams had chances to win that game at the Camp Nou, and Haris Seferovic would have put Barcelona on the brink of an early exit had the Benfica striker not spurned a golden opportunity late on.

The Blaugrana lost the reverse fixture 3-0 back in October, as the Portuguese giants outclassed Ronald Koeman's struggling side. Barcelona had already been beaten 3-0 by Bayern at that point, but back-to-back wins against Dynamo Kyiv brought them back into contention.

Barcelona have their fate in their own hands thanks to a two-point advantage over Benfica. But if the latter beat Dynamo Kyiv at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Barcelona will need to emerge triumphant at the Allianz Arena to secure a top-two finish in Group E.

Barcelona's chances will receive a boost if Bayern opt to name a weakened side on Wednesday. Equally, though, the German outfit might relish the opportunity of knocking out a fellow superclub. Barcelona will benefit from a reduced crowd in Munich due to coronavirus regulations, but that alone will not be enough to bring Xavi Hernandez's side all three points.

This is a huge game for Xavi so early in his tenure. A victory over Bayern, who have won each of their five previous matches in the Champions League this term, would be a real statement. But a draw or a defeat could lead to Barcelona's first group stage exit since 2000/01, when a team managed by Carles Rexach finished third behind AC Milan and Leeds. The stakes could not be any higher for the five-time European champions.

