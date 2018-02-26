French third division match delivers two absolutely unbelievable goals

On the half-hour mark in Friday's game, Entente's William Sea cancelled out the hosts' opener which had been scored only seven minutes earlier.

The 25-year-old latched onto an indirect free-kick and made the seemingly impossible look easy by sending a scorching scissor kick over the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

And if that wasn't enough to get the 152 fans in attendance off their feet, Lyon Duchere grabbed a sensational last-minute equaliser through Mathieu Ezikian's rocket volley.

Go ahead and come back to us with a better couple of goals from one game. We'll be here waiting...

