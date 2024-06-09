Best Euros moments

From the inaugural European Nations' Cup in 1960, right through to the more recent Euros, every edition of the continental competition has written its own special story.

From spectacular goals and memorable matches to moments of controversy, surprise winners and iconic celebrations, the European Championship has had a bit of everything.

Often dramatic or exciting and occasionally era-defining, here is a look at some of the best moments from the Euros throughout the years...

32. Soviet Union win inaugural tournament

Soviet Union and Yugoslavia in action in the 1960 European Nations' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The inaugural European Nations' Cup took place in 1960 and four teams participated in the tournament proper: France, Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia.

In the first match, Yugoslavia beat hosts France 5-4 in an epic encounter, with the Soviet Union 3-0 winners against Czechoslovakia in the other semi-final. And the Soviets, led by the legendary Lev Yashin in goal, defeated Yugoslavia 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the first-ever European Championship.

31. Italy win after coin toss and replay

Italy line up ahead of the 1968 European Championship final against Yugoslavia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy triumphed on home soil versus the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia at the 1968 European Championship – but only after a coin toss and a replay.

The Azzurri met the Soviets in the last four in Naples and with the tie still goalless after 90 minutes plus extra time, it was decided via a coin toss. Italy won it and in the final against Yugoslavia, the home side won a replay 2-0 after the first match had ended 1-1 in 120 minutes of action.

30. Dieter Müller hits hat-trick on debut

Dieter Muller of West Germany (centre) in action against Czechoslovakia at Euro 1976. (Image credit: Alamy)

With West Germany trailing Yugoslavia 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 1976, coach Helmut Schön rolled the dice for the last time, sending on striker Dieter Müller for his international debut in place of Herbert Wimmer after 79 minutes.

Müller scored three minutes later to force extra time and went on to add two more goals to mark his West Germany debut with the European Championship's first-ever hat-trick. He also scored in the final, but the Germans lost to Czechoslovakia on penalties.

29. Latvia frustrate Germany

Michael Ballack (left) looks dejected during Germany's 0-0 draw against Latvia at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in the European Championship for the first time, Latvia lost their opening two matches to Czech Republic and the Netherlands at Euro 2004.

The Baltic nation were expected to lose again as they faced 2002 World Cup finalists in their final group game, but held Rudi Völler's side to a goalless draw in Porto and condemned the two-time European champions to a first-round exit.

28. Turkey comeback vs Czech Republic

Turkey players celebrate their third goal in a 3-2 comeback win over the Czech Republic at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In their final Group A game at Euro 2008, Turkey were 2-0 down to the Czech Republic and heading out of the competition. But everything changed in the last 15 minutes.

Arda Turan pulled one back with a quarter of an hour left and two goals from Nihat Kahveci in the 87th and 89th minutes sealed a dramatic late comeback as Turkey took their place in the knockout stages at the Czechs' expense. Fatih Terim's side went on to make the semi-finals, losing out to a late goal in a 3-2 defeat to Germany.

27. Whelan's volley vs Soviet Union

Republic of Ireland players celebrate Ronnie Whelan's goal against the Soviet Union at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland were one of the best stories at Euro 88 and Jack Charlton's side were unfortunate not to make it into the knockout stages.

After beating England in their opening game, the Boys in Green drew 1-1 with the Soviet Union and that match produced another memorable moment as Ronnie Whelan scored with an extraordinary left-footed volley from the edge of the area following a long throw-in. The Irish missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a narrow loss to the Netherlands in their final group game.

26. Poborsky's scoop vs Portugal

Karel Poborsky scores for the Czech Republic against Portugal at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in their first major tournament as a new nation, the Czech Republic reached the final of Euro 96 and Karel Pobosky's winner against Portugal in the quarter-finals was a real highlight.

The winger made his way through a crowd of Portuguese defenders and scooped the ball high into the air, over goalkeeper Vitor Baia and into the net to win the match for the Czechs with a special strike. It was also his first international goal.

25. Dutch hit Yugoslavia for six

Patrick Kluivert celebrates with his Netherlands team-mates during a 6-1 win over Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands put on a show in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000, thrashing Yugoslavia 6-1 in Rotterdam.

Patrick Kluivert hit a hat-trick and could have been the first player in the tournament's history to score four as Dejan Govedarica's own goal was originally credited to the striker. The Dutch went on to lose to Italy on penalties in the semi-finals.

24. Ballack's bullet free-kick

Michael Ballack scores a free-kick for Germany against Austria at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a surprise defeat to Croatia in their second match, Germany needed a win against Austria to guarantee passage to the knockout stages of Euro 2008.

Michael Ballack provided the moment of inspiration in a tight contest, blasting an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner from over 25 yards out to book Germany's place in the second round. Joachim Löw's side went on to reach the final.

23. Fans show support for Eriksen

Denmark fans with a message of support for Christian Eriksen following the midfielder's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football fans across the world were left in shock and sadness after Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in a game against Finland at Euro 2020.

Team-mate Simon Kjaer reacted quickly by placing the midfielder in the recovery position and he was given urgent medical assistance. Eriksen was taken to hospital and discharged a few days later, following an operation. He received an outpouring of support and affection from fans and Denmark went on to make the semi-finals. Happily, he was later able to resume his career.

22. Rooney makes a splash

Wayne Rooney reacts after scoring for England against Switzerland at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney made his England debut as a 17-year-old in 2003 and confirmed his status as one of the game's most exciting talents in his first major tournament with the Three Lions.

Rooney scored twice against Switzerland in an electric performance on his Euro 2004 debut which saw Sven Goran Eriksson's side described as potential champions. The striker, who joined Manchester United that summer, went on to score two more against Croatia, but was injured as England lost to Portugal on penalties in the last eight.

21. Ibra's flick vs Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Sweden against Italy at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent many of his best years in Italy, with Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, and the Swedish striker scored one of his greatest goals against the Azzurri at Euro 2004.

With his back to goal and seemingly few options, Ibrahimovic improvised with an outrageous flick which earned Sweden a 1-1 draw and was named as Goal of the Tournament. The Scandinavians went on to reach the quarter-finals, with Ibra missing his penalty in a shootout loss to the Netherlands.

20. Šuker's chip vs Denmark

Davor Suker celebrates after scoring his second goal for Croatia against Denmark at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davor Šuker scored some special goals in his career and one of the very best came in a 3-0 win for Croatia against Denmark at Euro 96.

With Croatia already 2-0 up and Denmark committing men, Šuker broke clear on the left but still had the formidable figure of Peter Schmeichel to beat. No problem: the former Real Madrid striker swung his left foot to chip the ball nonchalantly over the world's best goalkeeper and wrap up a 3-0 win over the defending champions. Art.

19. Ricardo ditches gloves to beat Englnd

Ricardo saves Darius Vassell's penalty with no gloves on during Portugal's shootout win over England at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ricardo was Portugal's hero in their penalty shootout win over England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004.

The goalkeeper took off his gloves to save Darius Vassell's spot-kick with his bare hands and then stepped up to fire the winning penalty himself as the hosts won 6-5 after the two teams had drawn 1-1 in the 90 minutes (and 2-2 after extra time).

18. Shaqiri's stunner vs Poland

Xherdan Shaqiri scores an overhead kick for Switzerland against Poland at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xherdan Shaqiri lit up Switzerland's last-16 tie against Poland at Euro 2016 with an unbelievable overhead kick from the edge of the area to level the scores at 1-1.

Incredibly, Shaqiri's strike only came third in the vote for the goal of the tournament, behind Hungary's Zoltan Gera and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. But it is one of the best goals in European Championship history. Poland went on to win on penalties, though.

17. Wales make semi-finals on Euros debut

Wales players celebrate Hal Robson-Kanu's goal against Belgium at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in their first-ever European Championship, Wales went all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The Welsh beat Slovakia and Russia to top Group B, before edging out Northern Ireland in the last 16 and then defeating much-fancied Belgium in the quarter-finals as Hal Robson-Kanu conjured up a Cruyff turn before hitting the winner in Lille. Chris Coleman's side lost to eventual winners Portugal in the semi-finals.

16. Switzerland stun France

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer and his team-mates celebrate after their win over France on penalties at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After reaching the final in 2016 and winning the World Cup in 2018, France went into Euro 2020 as big favourites. But Switzerland hadn't read the script.

The Swiss equalised in the 90th minute of a thrilling tie in Copenhagen and with the teams still level after extra time, penalties were needed to decide the outcome. In the shootout, Yann Sommer saved from Kylian Mbappé to give Switzerland a 5-4 win and produce a huge upset. The Swiss lost to Spain on penalties in the last eight.

15. Pirlo's Panenka penalty

Italy's Andrea Pirlo chips a Panenka penalty over Joe Hart in a penalty shootout against England at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England were ahead of Italy in the teams' penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 when Andrea Pirlo stepped up to take his kick.

But the midfielder's moment of genius changed everything. Pirlo chipped an exquisite Panenka over Joe Hart to swing the momentum back in Italy's favour. "I made my decision right at the last second, when I saw Joe Hart, the England goalie, doing all sorts on his line," Pirlo wrote in his autobiography. It worked. England missed their next two penalties as Italy went on to win 4-2.

14. Platini fires Les Bleus to the title

Michel Platini (centre) celebrates a goal for France against Portugal at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France scored 14 goals and Euro 1984 and Michel Platini netted nine of them, including hat-tricks against Belgium and Yugoslavia.

In the semi-finals, Platini struck right at the end of extra time to give France a 3-2 win over Portugal and the former Juventus forward opened the scoring against Spain in the final as Les Bleus won a first-ever major honour.

13. England lose on penalties to Germany again

Germany players (on the right) celebrate after beating England on penalties in the semi-finals of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 1996, England fans started to believe that things might be different this time, but Germany were standing in their way once again in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions' loss to West Germany in the 1990 World Cup semi-finals was still fresh in the minds of many fans and history repeated itself. The first 10 takers all scored. Then Gareth Southgate missed. "Thirty years of hurt" would go on and Southgate would experience penalty heartache 25 years later as coach as England lost a shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

12. Balotelli's show vs Germany

Mario Balotelli (right) celebrates with his shirt off after scoring for Italy against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Balotelli produced perhaps his best performance for Italy as he hit both goals to help the Azzurri to a 2-1 win over Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2012.

Balotelli opened the scoring with a header after 20 minutes and made it 2-0 later in the half as he latched onto a long ball from Riccardo Montolivo and composed himself before blasting home a fierce effort from the edge of the area. The former Manchester City striker took off his shirt and flexed his muscles in an iconic celebration. Italy went on to lose the final to Spain.

11. Iceland beat England

Iceland celebrate at the final whistle after victory over England in the last 16 at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iceland came through Group F at Euro 2016 in second place after a win and two draws and the tournament's least-populated nation would face England in the second round.

Wayne Rooney's penalty gave Roy Hodgson's side an early lead in Nice, but Iceland scored twice inside 19 minutes to turn the game on its head and held on for a historic win. The Icelanders lost 5-2 to hosts France in the quarter-finals.

10. Italy win on penalties at Wembley

Italy players celebrate their Euro 2020 final win over England on penalties at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England and Italy could not be separated after 120 minutes at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final and the tournament winner would be decided in a penalty shootout.

Italy missed two of their spot-kicks, but Roberto Mancini's men secured victory after England failed to convert three of theirs, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the hero with saves from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford's effort had hit the post. Italy had also beaten Spain on penalties in the semi-finals.

9. Injured Ronaldo cheers Portugal to victory

Portugal coach Fernando Santos and captain Cristiano Ronaldo give instructions during the Euro 2016 final against France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal suffered a huge blow in the Euro 2016 final against France as their captain and star player Cristiano Ronaldo was stretchered off with an injury early in the game.

Ronaldo had tried to play on after a collision with Dimitri Payet. Unable to continue, he appeared on the sidelines with a strapped leg alongside coach Fernando Santos and shouted instructions to his team-mates. After Eder's extra-time goal gave Portugal their first-ever major title, he lifted the trophy and led the celebrations on the pitch.

8. Gazza's goal and celebration vs Scotland

Paul Gascoigne and England team-mates celebrate in the "Dentist's Chair" after the midfielder's goal against Scotland at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of Euro 96, some of England's players were pictured pouring alcohol down each other's throats in a practice known as the "dentist's chair" and the images caused controversy on the eve of the tournament.

Naturally, Paul Gascoigne was one of the players involved and after scoring an unbelievable goal in the group game against Scotland – as he lifted the ball over the head of Colin Hendry and then volleyed home – at Wembley, the midfielder lay back as his team-mates grabbed water bottles and poured liquid down his throat in a comical re-enactment of the "dentist's chair". Brilliant goal, iconic celebration.

7. Bierhoff's golden goal

Oliver Bierhoff scores a golden goal to give Germany victory over the Czech Republic in the final of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Bierhoff started the Euro 96 final on the bench, but the striker soon made his mark as he replaced Mehmet Scholl after 69 minutes at Wembley.

Bierhoff levelled for Germany on 73 minutes after Patrik Berger had given the Czech Republic the lead just short of the hour mark and the Udinese forward hit the winner with a golden goal in extra time to seal the title for Berti Vogts' side.

6. France break Italian hearts

France players celebrate after beating Italy in the final of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With time ticking away in Rotterdam, Marco Delvecchio's second-half strike looked to have sealed a first European Championship title for Italy since 1968.

But France substitute Sylvain Wiltord levelled in the 94th minute to take the game into extra time and in it, fellow sub David Trezeguet blasted home a golden goal to seal victory for the world champions and break Italian hearts in a dramatic finale.

5. Spain's glorious era

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won the European Nations' Cup on home soil in 1964, but La Roja became known for their failure to live up to expectations at major tournaments in the next few decades.

All of that changed in 2008 as Luis Aragones' side deservedly claimed the title. Two years later, Spain won the World Cup with Vicente del Bosque in charge and in 2012, La Roja became the first team in Euros history to win consecutive continental crowns.

4. Panenka's penalty

Antonin Panenka in action for Czechoslovakia at the European Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonin Panenka's penalty technique has been imitated by the great and the good in recent years, but it all started at the European Championship back in 1976.

In a penalty shootout to decide the final of Euro 1972 after a 2-2 draw between Czechoslovakia and West Germany, Panenka dinked the decisive kick to win the title for the Czechs and create a moment of football history in Belgrade.

3. Van Basten's volley

Marco van Basten scores a spectacular volley for the Netherlands in the Euro 88 final against the Soviet Union. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco van Basten hit an outrageous volley for the Netherlands against the Soviet Union in the final of Euro 88.

The Dutch striker plucked the ball out of the air at the far post and dipped a perfect shot over Rinat Dasayev – one of the world's best goalkeepers at the time – from a seemingly impossible angle. On the sidelines, coach Rinus Michels held his head in disbelief. To produce a goal like that in any game would be special. To do it in a major final and seal a first-ever major trophy for your country? Priceless.

2. Denmark win Euro 92 – without qualifying

Denmark players celebrate after beating Germany in the final of Euro 92. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark did not qualify for Euro 92 but came into the tournament as a late replacement for Yugoslavia, disqualified due to the ongoing conflict and break-up of the country.

The Danes were without their best player, Michael Laudrup, after he opted to stay at home. But the Scandinavians beat France in the group to qualify for the semi-finals, went on to knock out the Netherlands on penalties and then defeated defending world champions Germany 2-0 in the final.

1. Greece triumph at Euro 2004

Greece players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into Euro 2004, Greece were 35th in the FIFA world rankings and of the 24 teams in the tournament, only Latvia were considered less likely to win the title.

But the Greeks came through a tough group at the expense of Spain and went on to beat France, Czech Republic and Portugal – all 1-0 wins, all with headers – to claim the title in perhaps the biggest upset in the tournament's history.