Best Euros moments

By
published

From memorable goals to iconic celebrations, a look at the best moments in the history of the European Championship...

Greece players celebrate their Euro 2004 title after beating Portugal in the final.
Greece players celebrate their Euro 2004 title after beating Portugal in the final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the inaugural European Nations' Cup in 1960, right through to the more recent Euros, every edition of the continental competition has written its own special story. 

From spectacular goals and memorable matches to moments of controversy, surprise winners and iconic celebrations, the European Championship has had a bit of everything.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.