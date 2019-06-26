The 6 best pairs of men's sunglasses for 2019

As the British summertime stretches and yawns from its eight-month slumber, don’t just reach for the top drawer and wipe the dust off an old pair of sunglasses.

Why not treat yourself to a new pair this season? Here are some of the best names and frames to look out for – and where to buy them.

SEE ALSO The 6 best running trainers of 2019

Ace and Tate Alfred

Pros

Hand crafted from high-quality acetate

Versatile shape

Affordable luxury

Cons

Large frame can overpower some faces

Amsterdam brand Ace and Tate are relative newcomers on the sunglasses scene, but they’ve made a big impression. They offer affordable luxury and attention to detail across a broad range of handmade styles.

The Alfred pictured is versatile and will suit a range of face shapes, although it is a larger frame. If the tortoiseshell frame isn’t for you, it also comes in a lovely transparent one too.

Alfred Hazelnut Tortoise for £98 from aceandtate.com

Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Pros

Classic cool

Wayfarers best for round face shape

Will never go out of style

If you had to boil the essence of cool down to one essential element, it’d probably be a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Jack Nicholson, Muhammad Ali – every style icon since the term began has been snapped in a pair of these. It’s almost a prerequisite. Join them.

Ray Ban Wayfarer £72 from sunglasses-shop.co.uk

Police Chief 1

Pros

Trusted brand

Classic shape

Cons

Teardrop style not great with narrow faces

Metal frames can get hot

Synonymous with sunglasses the world over, and there’s a reason for the reputation. Police have been crafting contemporary sunglasses and accessories since the early ‘80s, counting David Beckham and George Clooney among their brand ambassadors. These are a classic shape best suited to those with wider faces.

Police Chief 1 £75.23 from blickers.com

Persol 714

Pros

Timeless luxury

Iconic style

Statement item

Cons

Not cheap

Blue lens isn’t for everyone

An iconic sunglasses brand since the day Steve McQueen stuck a pair on in Bullit. They’re a long way from being affordable to most, but for those who want something extra special that won’t go out of fashion in a season, look no further. Their blue lens is an acquired taste, but they do come in a range of different colours.

Persol 714 original £196 from persol.com

Oakley Radar Ev Advancer

Pros

Best for running

Sports-led

Cons

Not great for casual wear

If you need a pair of sunglasses that’ll hold their own while running, then these are for you. Oakley are masters of sporty sunglasses. The Radar EV have tall lenses which extend the upper field of view, plus a comfortable grip that won’t budge while you move.

While they may not be what you want for a lazy day in the park, these are a good bet for those with a sports-led lifestyle.

Oakley Radar Ev Advancer £105 from wiggle.co.uk

Topman Black Round Metal Sunglasses

Pros

Trend-led

Low cost

Compliment square faces

Cons

Not great on quality

Not suited to round faces

It’s always handy to factor in your face shape when buying a pair of sunglasses. For example, a rounder frame suits those with a strong jawline, and vice versa.

A pair with soft edges like these from Topman will subtly compliment the angles of a square face. At £12 they’re a safe bet if you’re constantly losing sunglasses, but don’t expect them to be as well made as the more expensive brands.

Topman Black Round Metal Sunglasses £12 from topman.com

SEE ALSO

The best pairs of Nike trainers you can buy right now

The best pairs of adidas trainers you can buy right now