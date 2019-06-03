The 5 best pairs of adidas trainers you can buy right now

Founded in Germany by Adolf Dassler in 1949, the brand with the three stripes has become one of the best known and most loved trainer brands on these shores.

While adidas (always with a small ‘a’, don't you know) make superb performance-based sports trainers, this guide is strictly for casual wear only...

adidas Continental 80

Pros

Comfortable

Great summer shoe

£75 from JD Sports

This past year has been all about the reissue of the adidas Continental 80 – the brand’s take on the indoor shoes which were popular in the 1980s. It’s a corner of the market usually dominated by Reebok, but adidas have made a huge effort with this heritage model, releasing a number of colourways and collaborations which add to the timeless shape.

adidas Yung-1

Pros

On trend

90s style

Cons

Over 25s steer clear

Fashion-forward only

£65 from size?

Fans of ‘90s nostalgia and adidas trainers will be all over this release. A far chunkier shape than adidas Originals have been known for previously, this is for the fashion-forward adi-heads. Be warned, though - the dad shoe trend stops looking cool when you actually become a dad.

adidas Gazelle

Pros

Versatile

Classic shape

Comes in suede and leather, in plenty of colourways

£70 from Schuh

Arguably the best-known and most-loved adidas trainer of all time, the Gazelle has been at the forefront of culture since its release as a running shoe in the ‘60s. From Britpop to hip hop, Mick Jagger to The Jacksons, it has found its place time and time again – the embodiment of timeless style.

adidas Stan Smith

Pros

Versatile

Easy to clean

Can dress up or down

£44.95 from adidas.co.uk

For those looking for a versatile everyday adidas trainer, you won’t go far wrong with the adidas Stan Smith. Its stripped back tennis-inspired design gave birth to generations of similar models which are still being released to this day. They go with pretty much any outfit you can think of - even suits. Every wardrobe needs a pair.

adidas Deerupt

Pros

Comfort

Contemporary style

Cons

Difficult to dress up

Garish design

£52.47 from adidas.co.uk

A recent favourite, the adidas Deerupt takes comfort and fit to a new level, combining sleek design with innovative technologies. The shoe is based on the long-distance running trainers of the 1970s and comes in a range of colourways, with a unique mesh netting covering the shoe’s upper.

