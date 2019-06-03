The 6 best pairs of Nike trainers you can buy right now

From humble beginnings in Oregon, USA, Nike has become a sportswear – nay, global – giant. Their swoosh tick is one of the most recognisable logos in history, and their trainers are (still) among the most culturally significant items of footwear ever made.

For those looking for their next pair of Nike trainers, then, this guide breaks down a selection of the best available right now – from new additions to old classics...

Air Max 720

Looking like something from TheX-Files, the latest addition to the Air Max stable sees Nike taking the big, bold ‘90s sneaker design firmly into the future. 360-degree cushioning gives the feeling of walking on air (which technically, you are), and while the design will appeal to the young urban market, it won’t be to the taste of many over 30.

£154.99 from footasylum.com

Air Max 270

Not to be confused with the 720, this is another brand new Air Max addition from Nike which combines retro design – influenced by the great Air Max 93 – with modern technology. This Flyknit version is even lighter than the OG, using innovative material for a sock-like fit without compromising on support.

The Nike Air Max 270 comes in a variety of colourways, but always with the 180 degrees of air cushioning.

£115 from size.com

Air Max 95

With its instantly recognisable colour gradient style, the Nike Air Max 95s are a UK street style classic. In true Air Max form, they’re unapologetic in design and comfortable in fit, looking as good in 2019 as they did two-and-a-half decades ago. While the chunky design won’t be for everyone, one advantage is added arch support.

£130 from jdsports.com

Air Force 1

Another design icon not only in the history of Nike, but in trainer culture full stop. They remain Nike’s most popular shoe and were originally made for basketball, although their street-smart credentials soon overtook any sporting associations. Be aware that the Air Force 1 is undeniably bulky, so shorter people may want to try a slimmer, more lightweight silhouette – or run the risk of being swamped.

£74.99 from footlocker.com

Cortez Leather

Predating the Air Max family, the Nike Cortez was created as the company’s first running shoe in 1972, and their subtle design remains perfect for those with a more classic style. The bold swoosh and simple upper evoke the timeless sportswear designs of the era and would look perfect with shorts or chinos this summer. They’ve never gone out of style and it’s doubtful they ever will.

£65 from endclothing.com

Tailwind 79

An effortlessly cool trainer, the Tailwind 79s were originally the very first Nike shoe with air cushioning. That commitment to comfort hasn’t been lost over time - these modern reissues are durable and well fitting, and the stripped-back design is far more versatile than the Air Max series.

£79.95 from nike.com

