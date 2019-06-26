The 6 best running trainers of 2019

Fitness is no longer the reserve of post-Christmas and pre-holiday crash courses. Wellbeing is now a way of life, as the link between physical and mental health becomes clearer and we look for ways to improve our quality of life.

Running is one way to stay fit with a low barrier to entry, but the number of running trainers on the market all claiming to offer different services can be daunting. Here’s a beginner’s guide to help you choose the best for your needs...

Asics Metarun

Pros

Good long distance

Extremely light and durable

Best premium buy

Cons

Pricier end of the market

When it comes to running trainers, Asics are a name you can trust. The fact that they call this the greatest running trainer they’ve ever made should go some way towards selling it to you.

Granted it’s not cheap, but the technology includes built-in fibres keeping the shape of the shoe between strides, and Asics FlyteFoam Propel midsole – 55% lighter than industry standard. Fancy.

Asics Metarun £220 from asics.com

Adidas Deerupt Runner

Pros

Stylish; best choice for fashion conscious

Good for everyday use

Ultra lightweight

Cons

Difficult to clean

Let’s face it, not everybody is a hardcore trail runner. If you’re just looking for a capable, comfortable running shoe that looks good on the treadmill, and you don’t plan on doing any marathons anytime soon, the Adidas Deerupt could be the one for you.

It’s a performance shoe that looks cool enough to wear every day, and while the innovative mesh design is a pain to clean, that shouldn’t be an issue if you’re staying in the gym.

Adidas Deerupt £74.99 from footlocker.co.uk

Adidas Adizero Boston 7

Pros

Great for long distances

Lightweight and firm

Strong cushioning

Long-distance runners need a shoe with just enough cushioning to protect those legs over marathon distances, but not so much that it becomes heavy and counter productive.

The Adidas Adizero Boston 7 provides great balance in this department. The sub-£100 price point makes it a sensible choice for amateurs looking to step up their game, and the classic Adidas runner shape means you’ll look good while doing it.

Adidas Adizero Boston 7 £71.95 from sportsshoes.com

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Pros

Best all rounder

Stylish

Versatile

Cost effective

Nike’s ever-popular Pegasus running series is renowned for lightness and comfort, and the 35 model is no exception. Ideal for beginners due to its versatility, the shoe comes in a number of attractive colourways and is equally suited to quick bursts or long distance, without compromising on cushioning. A superb all-rounder.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 £44 from Pro:Direct Running

Kalenji Run

Pros

Best budget option

Perfect for first time runners

Lightweight and breathable

Cons

You get what you pay for

Basic look

Poor grip

Not everybody wants to splash out on their first pair of running trainers. Maybe you want to test the water to see if running is for you before committing to an investment.

In that case, the Kalenji Run are an ideal entry level shoe. Kalenji is the in-house brand of sports retailer Decathlon, known for its durability and low price. These won’t satisfy experienced runners – the grip leaves a lot to be desired, for instance – but you could do worse for your first pair.

Kalenji Run £14.99 from decathlon.co.uk

New Balance FuelCore Coast V4

Pros

Good entry level price

Trusted brand

Cons

Poor grip

Not the most durable

A solid mid-priced running trainer from a known and reputable brand, these lightweight New Balance efforts are a great entry point for those wanting a little more than a basic bargain.

The mesh upper is breathable and on-trend, making them excellent daytime shoes, although possibly not durable enough for long-distance runners. As is often the case when you get to the lower price points, the grip is a little smooth for difficult conditions.

New Balance FuelCore Coast V4 £54 from footway.co.uk

