Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his first competitive goal for Arsenal in the Premier League match against Leicester.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream, Thursday 13 October, 5.45pm BST

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Arsenal will be looking to cement their grip on top spot in Group A when they visit Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s men are flying high in both the Premier League and the Europa League. They maintained their position at the summit of the domestic standings with a brilliant 3-2 victory over Liverpool (opens in new tab) at the weekend, and there is now genuine belief at the Emirates Stadium that Arsenal (opens in new tab) can challenge for the title.

Keeping pace with Manchester City (opens in new tab) over the course of a 38-game campaign will not be easy, but the Europa League offers another chance of silverware for the Gunners. They are top of Group A despite having played a game fewer than Bodo/Glimt and Zurich (their home game against PSV has been rearranged for next week).

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners against the Norwegian side last week, but they can expect a tougher match away from home. Nevertheless, this is a fixture Arsenal will expect to win without too much difficulty.

Bodo/Glimt reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League last term but they are up against it to remain in the Europa League beyond the group phase. Kjetil Knutsen’s side have four points to their name after three games in the group.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the trip to Norway. Arteta has tended to shuffle his pack in the Europa League, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, and Ben White all beginning last week’s match on the bench.

Bodo/Glimt remain without Sondre Fet and Gaute Hoberg Vetti, but Knutsen has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Form

Bodo/Glimt: WLWDW

Arsenal: WWWWW

Referee

Irfan Peljto of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the referee for Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal will be played at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group A game between PSV and Zurich kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 13 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Europa League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: CBS (opens in new tab) – plans start at $5.99 a month (opens in new tab)

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial