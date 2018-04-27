Borussia Dortmund clever clogs Nuri Sahin has been accepted into Harvard Business School

The 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder tweeted: "I'm pleased to inform you that I've been admitted to Harvard Business School! Super excited about the programme and delighted to meet legendary [professor] Anita Elberse."

The former Liverpool player, who joined Dortmund from Real Madrid in 2011, will combine his studies in sports management with playing for the Bundesliga club.

Sahin spoke earlier this year about his ambition to be successful off the pitch once his playing days are over.

"I have big plans after football," Sahin told the Guardian in February. "To give back and to give my children something to be proud of, not just to talk about how I used to be a football player."

Sahin will follow in the footsteps of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who rocked up to study 'The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports' at Harvard last year.

See also...

Pitch-invading goat stops play in Sudan Premier League

Besiktas refuse to play final 32 minutes of abandoned Fenerbahce match

In Other News...