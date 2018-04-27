Pitch-invading goat stops play in Sudan Premier League

Al-Shorta's domestic clash with Al-Hilal Omdurman was interrupted after a goat roamed onto the pitch and ran amok at the Al-Gadarf Stadium.

Both teams looked on in amazement as security staff chased the rogue pitch invader across the turf.

After a prolonged delay, the goat was eventually removed - and the players regained their composure enough to play out the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile in the Sudanese League.. April 26, 2018

The visitors went on to win 1-0 and close the gap at the top behind league leaders Al-Merreikh to just one point.

