BotN: Mark Hughes sacked and sacked again

The blame-shifting Welshman has had a bad day at the office, as Back of the Net'sPaul Watson reports...

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they have dismissed Mark Hughes from his current position at Loftus Road and his next job at Southampton after a poor run of form.

QPR chairman Tony Fernandes had surprised many with his unwavering support for Hughes, rejecting claims that Hughes had failed to gel his summer signings, denying that HughesÃ¢ÂÂ tactics were limited and negative and staunchly maintaining that Hughes Ã¢ÂÂstill had some dark hairs' despite clear evidence to the contrary.

After narrowly avoiding the drop last season, HughesÃ¢ÂÂ side have picked up just four points from their opening 12 games Ã¢ÂÂ having consistently amassed a third of a point in every game taking advantage of an antiquated FA statute that rewards Ã¢ÂÂshirt hoopageÃ¢ÂÂ.

Fernandes finally lost patience with Hughes after last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs 3-1 defeat to relegated Southampton, confirming that he has decided to sack Hughes not just once but twice.

Ã¢ÂÂQueens Park Rangers Football Club would like to thank Mark Hughes for all his hard work,Ã¢ÂÂ a statement on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs website reads.

Ã¢ÂÂHowever, the board feel that a change in direction is necessary at this stage. It is with regret that we have parted company with Mark now and retroactively as of January 2012. We wish Mark all the best in his position after next.Ã¢ÂÂ

The decision leaves Hughes without a club and already fired from his next job, an unsuccessful spell at Southampton due to start in March 2013.

While the decision seems harsh, Hughes has got off relatively lightly compared to Stefano Colantuono, who was famously sacked 19 times by tempestuous Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini. He was later reinstated 11 times, but currently remains five sackings short of a club.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



